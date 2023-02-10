Oran Kearney says Coleraine are relishing Glentoran showdown

Oran Kearney says Coleraine haven't been feeling sorry for themselves since last week's defeat — © ©INPHO/Declan Roughan

ORAN Kearney has promised that Coleraine will come out firing on all cylinders in tomorrow’s Danske Bank Premiership crunch clash against Glentoran.

The Bannsiders have good reason to feel sorry for themselves, having been dumped out of the Irish Cup in the cruellest fashion when losing in a dramatic penalty shootout to Cliftonville last weekend.

They were within seconds of a quarter-final slot until Jamie McDonagh scrambled a late equaliser to send the tie into extra-time prior to the Reds coming out on top from the spot.

“I’ll not have to pick up the boys,” insisted Kearney. “They are in a good place, they’re a good bunch — they all really want to do well for the club.

“It was a tough 72 hours after our cup exit, but we’ll not dwell on it. I don’t like the fact we have now gone to Solitude three times in quick succession and gifted them a one or two goal head start.

“However, we have shown great character and resilience to get ourselves back into three games. I can’t and won’t query any aspect of that because the boys have been brilliant — and it’s always a lottery losing on penalties.

“If you have the courage to hit a spot kick then you’re entitled to miss them and that’s how it works. I’m delighted with how we’ve progressed and the run we’ve been on, but we will recharge the batteries and go again.

“We still have a lot to play for over the remainder of the season. We are merely six points behind Cliftonville in the table with 12 games to go.

“We also have the League Cup Final against Linfield to look forward to next month, so we’ll certainly not be feeling sorry for ourselves because of what happened on Saturday.”

Kearney heaped praise on new signing Jack O’Mahony on his performance last week — the former Glenavon man bagged his first goal for Coleraine after being introduced at half-time.

“It was a great lay-off from Lyndon (Kane) and, to be fair to Jack, he still had quite a bit to do,” added Kearney. “It was great to see it go in.

“That helped give us a lift and a bit of momentum. We then got a second from Stephen O’Donnell and we looked comfortable enough. We had a chance through Shevvie (Matthew Shevlin) to kill it off.

“It was just frustrating that last phase got them (Cliftonville) out of jail and into extra-time.”

Kearney will have influential midfielder duo Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry back to face Glentoran, with both having missed out last Saturday.

“They could well have made a difference and got us over the line at Solitude,” added Kearney. “That’s football, you’ve got to lick your wounds and get on with it.

“We were down to the bare bones, missing two or three big players. Hand on heart, we probably ran out of a bit of steam in extra-time, although we had a wee flurry where we nearly won it, but I felt we died a bit in the first period.

“We needed bodies then to come on and we just lacked those couple of carriers and energisers which would have allowed us to see it out.

“I think if you have those players available then the game doesn’t go the distance because you don’t see that onslaught at the end where they get their goal as we could negate that. We got penned in for a minute or two and it cost us.

“We’ll be ready for Glentoran, there is no question about that. They now have a new agenda with a new boss Rodney McAree. I’ve no doubt we’ll be again firing on all cylinders — we will relish the challenge.

“The thing you want in your team and what you crave for with the people you associate yourself with is character, grit, determination and everything else — we have that in abundance.”