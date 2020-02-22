Our Sporting Lives and Times: How Linfield beat Forest in FA Cup in Belfast... before fans blasted tie as a huge swindle

In 1889, the Blues stunned English giants in front of bumper crowd - but all was not as it seemed

As thousands of local football fans filed out of the Ulster Cricket Ground on Saturday, February 9, 1889, they believed they had just witnessed one of the greatest feats in Irish football: Linfield defeating Nottingham Forest 3-1 and knocking them out of the FA Cup.

All was not as it seemed, however: the match had, in fact, been played as a friendly, and it was Linfield who were out of the Cup, having conceded the tie beforehand.

Some were angered and felt they had been conned, and a string of correspondence was published in the Belfast Telegraph in the days following.

Two aggrieved spectators accused Linfield officials of intending to 'gull' the public, describing the match as a 'gigantic swindle upon the public at large'. They suggested that Linfield ought to atone by donating the gate money to charity and threatened to take legal proceedings.

In those days, Irish clubs were permitted to enter the FA Cup. In the 1888-89 season, four Irish teams took part in the qualifying rounds.

In the first qualifying round, Ulster were drawn at home against Everton, who had a Football League fixture against Aston Villa on the same day and chose to scratch.

Ulster and the other three Irish teams, who had been given byes, were then drawn against each other in the next round. Linfield easily dispatched Ulster 7-1 while Cliftonville had a similarly easy 5-0 win against YMCA.

In the third qualifying round, Linfield achieved what looked like a magnificent 4-0 win against Bolton, except they had sent a reserve team to Belfast.

This left Cliftonville (whose opponents Liverpool Stanley had scratched rather than travel to Belfast) and Linfield to face off in the fourth qualifying round for a place among the elite last 32 in the first round proper.

After two 3-3 draws, Linfield won the tie with a 7-0 victory at Cliftonville in the only FA Cup match played on Christmas Day.

Linfield were then drawn to play Nottingham Forest, one of the elite clubs selected for direct entry to the first round proper, away on Saturday, February 2.

As they set off on Thursday on the overnight steamer to Fleetwood, an 'immense crowd' of well-wishers gathered at the quayside and were treated to an impromptu musical performance by the team on the deck, capped off with renditions of 'God Save the Queen' and 'Rule Britannia'.

After a rough passage, they travelled by train to Nottingham, arriving at their hotel on Friday.

Forest, who included England international centre-forward and captain Tinsley Lindley, and future England inside-right Frank Burton, were expected to win easily, despite being unable to field a full-strength team.

The home crowd was taken by surprise, however, as the visitors took the lead just before half-time through a John Peden goal that the Nottingham press believed was offside.

Forest then scored two quick goals midway through the second half as a snowstorm enveloped proceedings, but Peden scored a second with only a few minutes remaining and forced the game into extra-time. Linfield defended bravely and held out for a 2-2 draw and a replay back in Belfast.

There was great anticipation in Belfast. The expectation of a large crowd led Linfield to host the match at the Ulster Cricket Ground at Ballynafeigh (now the Ulidia Playing Fields), as the club at that time did not possess a ground fit for such a tie.

A crowd estimated at between five and seven thousand spectators, described by the Belfast News Letter as one of the largest ever seen at a football match in the city, paid the admission price of sixpence (ninepence for the grandstand), with gate receipts totalling around £66.

The Nottingham Forest team of late 1880s

The weather was cold and snowy, and the ground slippy. Neither team was at full strength, Linfield's Sam Torrans (who would soon be awarded his first cap for Ireland) was unavailable and was replaced by former international Joe Sherrard of Limavady.

This may have been a clue to astute members of the crowd that the match wasn't as advertised, but in those days the rules around player eligibility were not as strict.

Forest, who had been in Belfast since Thursday, were missing Lindley, but eight of the team was unchanged.

Forest took the lead after only a few minutes, but Linfield responded immediately, had a goal disallowed for offside and forced three corners in succession.

After Burton missed a chance for Forest, from the ensuing goal-kick Peden advanced down the wing and crossed to Samuel Johnston, who equalised. Only a few minutes later, Peden got behind the backs again and another cross was converted to put Linfield in the lead to 'deafening cheers' (it is unclear who scored).

Straight from the resulting kick-off, Forest were dispossessed, and after a 'pretty piece of play' by Christian, Robert Torrans put the ball in the net to give Linfield a 3-1 lead at half-time. The second half provided less excitement, Linfield apparently advancing to the last 16 of the world's most prestigious football competition.

But it wasn't so. After the match, the truth began to emerge that the contest had been a friendly. The newspapers first reported that Linfield had scratched before the match because they did not want to incur the cost and inconvenience of a long journey to Kent to play the next round against Chatham on an open ground (where there would be no gate money).

While that may have been an acceptable explanation, the Northern Whig did suggest that it was unwise of the club to have attempted a coup on the public: 'When (the public) learned that they had been "sold" as regarded the character and bearing of the contest, there were those who did not scruple to declare that the match itself was a "flam".'

The Whig itself, however, observed that, 'to anyone who watched the play closely there seemed no ground whatsoever for such a suggestion.'

The real reason for Linfield forfeiting the match, however, would emerge over the next few days in the Telegraph, when Blues officials responded to criticism. In a joint letter, John Torrans, the Financial Secretary, and Thomas Gordon, Hon. Secretary, explained that Linfield had inadvertently fielded an ineligible player, William Johnston, in the first match (Johnston fell foul of a rule requiring a player, prior to a Cup tie, either to have played at least two matches for his club, or to have been a member of the club for 28 days).

'Some good friend of Irish football' had then 'taken care to inform the Forest Football Club', and at 3.30pm on the Friday before the match, Sam Widdowson, former England international and vice-president of Forest (as well as inventor of the shin pad), met with Linfield officials.

He gave them an ultimatum: scratch by five o'clock, or Forest would inform Charles Alcock, secretary of the Football Association.

Linfield conceded, and at the same time, both clubs agreed to keep the matter a secret from both teams, 'for the Linfield team were so determined to beat the Forest team that, had they been told of the arrangement which had been come to, they would certainly not have played'. Torrans and Gordon defended the agreement as the 'best under the circumstances'.

The Nottingham Evening Post suggested that Forest had threatened not to play the match at all if Linfield did not scratch.

Torrans' and Gordon's explanation did not go down well with the public. It was the decision to keep the matter a secret that angered many.

Writers under the names 'Fair Play' and 'Honesty' accused Torrans and Gordon of deliberate fraud and threatened legal proceedings. 'W. McN.' even predicted that Linfield's actions would lead to the break-up of the team.

In the end, the affair blew over. While Torrans did offer to refund 'Fair Play' and Honesty', the gate was not donated to charity, there were no legal proceedings, and it was not the end of the Linfield team, which would soon go on to establish itself as the best in Ireland. Nottingham Forest lost to Chatham in the next round after two draws.

Linfield entered the FA Cup again in the following two seasons, but 1890-91 was the last season in which Irish teams entered.

FOREST: A. Pike (goal); C. J. Caborn, V. Stevenson (backs); A. Smith, H. Pike, S. Norman (half-backs); G. Tutin, F. Fox (right wing); F. Burton, T. Jeacock (left wing); O. Tolley (forward).

LINFIELD: T. Gordon (goal); S. Close and R. Morrison (backs); J. Torrans, J. Christian, N. McKeown (half-backs); Joe Sherrard, G. Gaffikin (right wing); R. Torrans, J. Peden (left wing); S. Johnston (centre forward).