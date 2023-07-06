Outgoing Conor McMenamin was undervalued and Glentoran were right to demand higher fee, says Darren Lockhart

Glentoran hero says club was right to hold off until valuation was met

Conor McMenamin should be introduced as a St Mirren player in the coming days

It had the potential to get messy with Glentoran having a disgruntled player in their ranks but thankfully this transfer saga is coming to an end.

Scottish Premier League side St Mirren have coughed up more cash, the Glens are as content as they can be while watching their best player walk off into the sunset and Conor McMenamin gets to live his full-time dream in Scotland.

If the Buddies had tabled a more realistic bid much earlier we could have reached this point sooner but at least they haven’t walked away and have agreed to welcome aboard the Northern Ireland winger in a move that could be worth as much as £200,000 to the east Belfast club.

A down payment of £125,000 with a further £75,000 in add-ons available should McMenamin progress in Paisley has proved sufficient for business to be completed.

The 27-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal — with an option on a further year — and St Mirren have got one hell of a player. He travelled to Scotland last night and needs to agree personal terms and complete his medical.

Darren Lockhart praised Glentoran's approach to the transfer saga

For Glentoran and their new boss Warren Feeney they can move on and prepare for the vital Europa Conference League games.

The former Cliftonville player has not only lit up the league since joining Glentoran from the Reds in January 2021.

He has won six international caps after making his debut last summer.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill felt McMenamin needed to move this summer and he will be thrilled the former Warrenpoint Town ace now has a chance to shine in the Scottish Premiership under the guidance of Stephen Robinson and his assistant Diarmuid O’Carroll.

Former Northern Ireland international Robinson, whose side took on Glentoran and Linfield in testimonials for Marcus Kane and Niall Quinn, had spoken about moving on to other targets if a fee could not be agreed but he remained hopeful a deal could be done.

The Glens were frustrated when two bids fell short of the club’s valuation of the player but they also fully understood that McMenamin wanted to embrace this opportunity.

Sunday Life Sport revealed that Larne entered the race to sign the Glentoran star with a bid of £125,000 but the player was keen on getting his cross-channel move over the line.

St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie sought a bargain buy but the Glens were unimpressed with a low opening offer.

Thankfully, the stand off is over and the winger can look forward to an exciting new chapter in his career.

McMenamin, who scored 43 goals in 114 games for the Glens, can now target a run against Celtic and Rangers and he has the creative talent to deliver for the Saints.

The Paisley side are looking to kick-on from last season’s top six finish and push for European football, making it an enticing challenge for McMenamin.

When in the Northern Ireland jersey, he has looked like he belongs on the international stage and it was only right St Mirren upped their offer.

McMenamin’s final Glens appearance, ironically, was against a Scottish Premiership side as he featured in the first half of the 1-0 friendly win over Kilmarnock this week.

He is still easing himself back to full fitness after being granted time off following international duty.

Former Glentoran hero Darren Lockhart says he’s delighted St Mirren have finally acknowledged McMenamin’s value.

“From what I can tell from the Conor McMenamin story he was initially being way undervalued,” argued the former midfielder who won 11 winners’ medals with the east Belfast side including two League titles and two Irish Cups.

“I’ve watched him in the international games and to be fair, he has been one of our better players at that level. He looks full of confidence, has earned his international place and I never believed it was a case of a club taking a chance on him because he’s an outstanding talent and it would have been sad if he didn’t get a move.

“I think he is good value for this move to a higher level.

“As much as you want to see a great Glentoran side win trophies, you always like to see players progress in their careers and move through the leagues.

“You have seen it with Irish League players like Stuart Elliott and Stuart Dallas.

“They may have been a bit younger and Conor was probably thinking this was my last opportunity to get away.”

The Glens warned the Scottish Premiership side they weren’t going to allow their best player to walk out the door unless a respectful offer was tabled and Lockhart said that was the right approach.

“You don’t want to lose your best player to next to nothing,” added ‘Locky’ who made 240 appearances for the Glens.

“I always felt he was worth at least £150,000. It’s a steal in my opinion. He’s a fantastic, exciting player who changes a game.

“Injury disrupted his progress and that was other clubs recognising what a threat he was and going out to stop him.

“He loves cutting inside and unleashing a shot, he demonstrated that over a long period of time and he was a big loss when out of the team.

“Now he looks to be coming back to his best for club and country.

“I truly believe that as he has been a consistently good player for Glentoran and Northern Ireland, he will have a good career in Scotland in the full time game.

“Any offers of under £100,000 for Conor Mac would have been a joke.

“You see him on a same pitch as Jonny Evans and he doesn’t look out of place, that says something.”