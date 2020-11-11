Owens strikes telling blow for the Crusaders against Coleraine

Crusaders 1 Coleraine 0:

Happy days: Jordan Owens celebrates after hitting what proved to be the winner for Crusaders

There is just no stopping Jordan Owens these days.

The Crusaders skipper led by example by grabbing a precious winner in last night's Danske Bank Premiership showdown against Coleraine at Seaview.

In a typical game of cat and mouse between two of the league's heavyweights, the 500 fans fortunate enough to get a ticket must have been wondering where a goal would come from.

But Owens had the answer - and how he enjoyed it. It was his fourth goal of the league campaign - and there will be more to come, make no mistake.

Coleraine were without centre-back Gareth McConaghie, who was dismissed in Saturday's bizarre 4-4 draw away at Glenavon. Manager Oran Kearney drafted in veteran Steven Douglas.

Striker Eoin Bradley also made his first appearance of the season after serving a massive six-game ban.

Stephen Baxter

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter was forced into one alteration. Defender Rodney Brown sustained an injury at the Ballymena Showgrounds which meant Billy Joe Burns returned to the team following a three-game ban - he was sent off on the opening day of the season at Warrenpoint Town.

It was the Bannsiders who carved out the first opening on six minutes when Bradley made a great run to the bye-line before cutting the ball back for Ben Doherty, who saw his goal-bound drive blocked by a posse of legs.

The action quickly switched to the other end with Ross Clarke whipping in a corner-kick from the left which was met by Philip Lowry, whose bullet-like header was brilliantly beaten away by Gareth Deane.

And the Crues had another half-chance on 16 minutes when Owens gobbled up a long punt through the middle from Jordan Forsythe. The big striker out-muscled Douglas and Stephen O'Donnell, but his weak shot flew into the gloves of Deane.

Owens then should have done better on 25 minutes when Jamie McGonigle's miscued shot fell perfectly for the striker just on the edge of the penalty area, but he totally fluffed his lines.

And it was the Bannsiders who almost broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the interval. Chris Hegarty hauled down Jamie Glackin 25 yards out and when Doherty fizzed in the free-kick, it was nodded down by Curtis Allen for O'Donnell, whose effort was somehow scrambled off the line by Adam Lecky.

Kearney decided to reshape his side in a bid to boost his attacking options. He withdrew the ineffective Allen and sent on Ronan Wilson, which meant Glackin moved forward to partner Bradley.

And it almost paid an immediate dividend when Bradley tried his luck with a 25-yard free-kick that he expertly curled around the Crusaders wall, but Sean O'Neill got down smartly to beat away at the base of the post.

But Crusaders broke the deadlock with another trademark Owens goal 19 minutes from time.

Forsythe, the master of the dead ball situation, floated in another peach of a free-kick and this time Owens lost his marker and his header arrowed into the bottom corner, giving Deane no chance.

CRUSADERS: O'Neill, Burns, Hegarty, Lowry, McGonigle, Forsythe, Lecky (Cushley 71), Ruddy, Owens, Thompson, Clarke.

Subs not used: Shields, Wilson, Kennedy, Hale, Caddell, O'Rourke.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Douglas, Doherty, Lowry, Bradley, Carson, O'Donnell, Glackin, Allen (Wilson 53), Nixon.

Subs not used: Gallagher, Jarvis, Tweed, Parkhill, Traynor.

Referee: Steven Gregg.

Man of the match: Jordan Owens

Match rating: 6/10