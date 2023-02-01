Pablo Andrade’s late strike sends Loughgall to top of Championship

Pablo Andrade's stoppage time goal was the winner for Loughgall over Ballyclare Comrades

A stoppage time strike from Pablo Andrade saw Loughgall climb to the summit of the Lough 41 Championship.

With five minutes left on the clock, Dean Smith’s men were staring down the barrel of damaging defeat to Ballyclare Comrades at Lakeview Park with Gary Donnelly opening the scoring from the spot in 28th minute penalty.

It was a second half of mixed emotions for the Ferris family. On the hour mark, Ballyclare’s Callum received a red card. His elder brother Nathaniel equalised for Loughgall in 85th minute.

Andrade hit the winner in the second minute of stoppage time to secure the 2-1 win and lift Loughgall one point clear of Annagh United.

Warrenpoint Town kept the pressure on the top two with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Knockbreda. Barry Gray’s men are five points behind Loughgall with a game in hand.

Dan Byrne opened the scoring a minute before the break, before Adam Carroll doubled Point’s advantage a minute after it. Fra McCaffrey and Luke Wade-Slater completed the scoring.

Dergview and Newington switched places, as the Dergs defeated the north Belfast side 3-0 at Darragh Park. Mikhail Kennedy and Ben Gallagher both found the net in the first half, before Tommy Canning’s team added a third late in the game.