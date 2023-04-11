Paddy McLaughlin: Avoiding European play-off is now Cliftonville’s focus

Paddy McLaughlin is hopeful that the defiant display Cliftonville produced against Coleraine on Friday night means his players have bought into his end-of-term rallying call.

Having seen their Danske Bank Premiership title hopes torpedoed by a shocking home defeat to Dungannon Swifts last month, the Reds have reset their focus on securing European football — but McLaughlin is determined not to settle for a place in the play-offs while automatic qualification remains a mathematical possibility.

Cliftonville can climb into pole position for a Europa Conference League berth by leapfrogging Linfield with victory over “champions-elect” Larne at Solitude this evening, with McLaughlin keen to build on the momentum of their injury-time leveller against the Bannsiders last time out.

“Frustration was building and building as the game went on with the missed opportunities and our play not being rewarded,” said McLaughlin.

“You can let that overcome you and lose the game altogether, but full credit to the players because they were fantastic on the night, played some brilliant stuff, created loads of chances and kept going to make sure they got at least a point out of it.

“It keeps us in contention for that automatic European place and it’s important we focus on that and don’t just let the season die out while we wait for the play-offs, there’s so much for play for and still a great opportunity to get automatic qualification.”

Alongside that loss to the Swifts, the Reds’ Gibson Cup hopes were also dashed by the concession of two-goal leads against Glenavon and Carrick Rangers this season, while a 4-1 hammering by Ballymena United represented the worst of their experiences against bottom-six opposition.

“If there’s something we can be criticised for, it’s some of our results against the so-called lesser sides,” explained McLaughlin. “I don’t worry about the top six in terms of the players being on their game because they know that they have to be and they continually turn up, produce and perform.

“We’ve dropped points against the bottom six and that’s cost us over the course of the season, but I’d no worries about us performing to a high level when the split came because the bigger games seem to bring out our best performances and hopefully that continues right until the end of the season.”

McLaughlin has alluded to a few injury concerns going into this evening’s clash and added: “It’s a quick turnaround and we’re playing against the champions-elect and you’ve got to be at your maximum against them.

“You need everybody up and ready to go, so we’ll not gamble on anybody’s fitness going into such a big game against such a quality side. If anybody declares themselves anything less than 100 per cent, they’ll not be involved in the game.”