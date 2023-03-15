Paddy McLaughlin: Chasing down Larne will be tough, but anything can happen

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin isn’t for throwing in the towel — even though his team missed a glorious opportunity of closing in on table-topping Larne after Monday’s pulsating derby showdown with Crusaders finished level at Seaview.

It was a result the north Belfast rivals didn’t want — it left the Reds six points adrift of Tiernan Lynch’s boys in the Danske Bank Premiership table and the Crues totally out of the reckoning, 11 behind with only seven games remaining.

Ryan Curran marked his return to the Cliftonville starting line-up for the first time since December by pocketing a delicious double but wonder strikes from Jordan Forsythe — who scored a sensation 25-yard free-kick — and Ross Clarke deprived the visitors of a much-needed win.

Although McLaughlin concedes his boys now have it all to do in the title race, he believes anything is possible.

“We knew how important a win would have been,” he said. “It would obviously have been better if we had managed to reduce the deficit to four points.

“Six is going to be really difficult, but there are still 21 points up for grabs. All the top six teams must play each other, so you never know.

“We are still in there fighting. If we are still in touching distance when the split comes, anything can happen.

“We seen it last year, I’m sure it will be even more fiercely contested this time. It’s a very, very competitive League. We aim to give it our best shot and hopefully Larne will drop points along the way.

“In saying that, they are in a really strong position. I don’t know how many teams can take points off them.”

Following the Reds’ disappointing Irish Cup exit when beaten at home by Dungannon Swifts on their previous outing, McLaughlin was happy with their response.

“We are disappointed we didn’t win the game, first and foremost, we had the lead late on, but couldn’t hold on to it,” he added.

“In saying that, it’s a valuable point, coming to a tough, tough venue.

“That’s the way derby fixtures should be played, it was end-to-end and it was feisty. It was high energy and high tempo. Both sides went toe-to-toe and they gave it their all.

“It was two sides showing great passion in front of a big crowd, it was a good spectacle, a good proper derby game.

“The goals we conceded were two cracking strikes. Forsythe put a free kick into the top corner and Clarke came off the left to fire in from distance.

“Outside of those fantastic goals, the boys defended very well. Crusaders are strong and direct; they are good at what they do, they play to their strengths, but I thought we contained that reasonably well.”

It could have been so much better for the Reds if the club’s record goal scorer Joe Gormley had converted a gilt-edged chance with practically the last kick, firing wide of a gaping goal.

McLaughlin went on: “It proves Joe is human after all. He has a phenomenal goal scoring record, he is usually so good and so clinical.

“I’m sure on another day, Joe would put that away nine times out of 10. It was a great ball in, perhaps with the defender and the goalkeeper coming towards him, he took his eye off the ball for a split second?

“He’ll score plenty of goals for us between now and the end of the season — and he’ll score important goals for us over the next couple of years. It was a minor blip, but there is no criticism on Joe at all.

“I’m full of credit for the players. We are disappointed we didn’t win the game, but it’s a valuable point at a tough venue and we’ll move on to next week.”