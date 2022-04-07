Paddy McLaughlin: Cliftonville need big names to step up to the plate and there is no bigger name than Joe Gormley

Joe the goal: Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with team-mates and fans at Portadown. Credit: INPHO/Matt Mackey

There wasn’t even a hint of a smile to suggest he was joking and no suggestion of irony as Paddy McLaughlin declared: “He’s called ‘Joe the Goal’ for a reason.”

The steely serious with which his manager spoke after seeing his ace marksman Joe Gormley add another two goals to his record tally for Cliftonville was reflective of the striker’s clinical nature in front of goal.

Gormley’s recent goal glut has come at a perfect time for the Reds. His double in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Portadown continuing a purple patch that has saw him hit seven goals in the last five games – including two others in last month’s League Cup final triumph over Coleraine.

Not bad for a player who battled injury earlier in the season and – oddly – had some observers questioning whether his best days are behind him.

For those still wondering, it is clear they aren’t.

“Joe is a phenomenal player, he has a phenomenal goalscoring record,” said McLaughlin.

“He has hit top form just at the right time in the season for us.

“Last month he was excellent for us and he has started April now and continued that rich vein of form.

“We are delighted that he is in that top form.”

Tuesday’s win at Shamrock Park has set up a mega north Belfast v south Belfast clash on Saturday, with Cliftonville in the red corner sitting just a single point behind Linfield in the blue corner as the Danske Bank Premiership title race reaches it’s final stretch.

After operating in an unusual position on the left earlier in the campaign and having to spend some time on the bench too, it is unlikely that Gormley will be anything but the focal point of the team as the Reds chase a first league title success in eight years – and not just because of his recent form.

“Big games need big names to step up to the plate and there is no bigger name in the game than Joe Gormley,” said McLaughlin.

“He has proved that time and time again, season after season.

“If he continues that form from here to the last kick of the ball in the last game of the season you never know where that could take us.

“Ryan Curran led the way for us all season and carried the burden of scoring goals when Joe was carrying a couple of injuries.

“Now Joe has gone in and scored his 23rd goal of the season. It’s an incredible return for somebody who has gone under the radar and hopefully there are plenty of goals in him along with Ryan and Paul O’Neill because they are key to us over the next few weeks.

“We are going into the real business end of the season and it is important that our front men keep scoring goals, which they have been doing.

“They have shared the load over the course of the season brilliantly and it is good to see that all three of them are hitting top form at the right time for us.”

McLauhglin made subtle changes to his team after last Friday’s Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Crusaders and in particular Colin Coates and Daniel Kearns, who were brought into the team, were instrumental in seeing the Reds collect the full points.

“Joe has produced the goods, but so has the rest of the team. Colin Coates was superb for us at the back. We’ve kept another clean sheet – I think that’s the 20 of the season,” said McLaughlin

“In midfield Daniel Kearns, Chris Gallagher, Ryan Curran were all superb, so it was a good team performance. They all contributed.

“Joe scored the goals and he will get the headlines, but it was a good team performance right across the pitch.”