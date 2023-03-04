Paddy McLaughlin: Cliftonville will not take Dungannon Swifts lightly in Irish Cup clash

Paddy McLaughlin says his Cliftonville side will be ready for Dungannon Swifts

Manager Paddy McLaughlin insists Dungannon Swifts will be a different animal when they face Cliftonville in today’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Quarter-Final showdown at Solitude.

There may be a whopping 42 points separating the teams in the League table with Dean Shiels’ boys still facing the threat of relegation, but shrewd McLaughlin will be not lured into a false sense of security.

His team haven’t had their hands on the game’s top knockout trophy since 1979 — the late Jackie Hutton was manager back then — so he knows more than most that nothing is ever simple when it comes to the Irish Cup.

McLaughlin warns: “It’s Premiership opposition — League form goes out the window when it comes to cup competitions.

“Dungannon will be dangerous because we know how good they can play on good surfaces. Yes, they had a disappointing result last week — beaten by rock-bottom Portadown — but Cup football is completely different to League football.

“You can salvage your season with a good Cup run and that’s what they will be targeting, but we want to stay in the Cup ourselves. We know how important it is for our supporters.

“Hopefully it will be another big crowd because they really played their part last week.

“It’s an opportunity to get to a Semi-Final and, the good thing for us is that we are at home. Our home form has been excellent and it’s important we keep doing that.

“Dungannon have the potential to upset you and it’s one thing we’ve been telling our boys all week.”

McLaughlin revealed defender Levi Ives will not feature for the rest of the season after sustained an injury last week.

He added: “It’s not looking good for Levi. He took a bad tear in the quad and without surgery it will probably mean he can’t play again this season.

“With surgery, the recovery from that would probably touch into the end of the season, going into the off-season so it’s not looking good for him. It so frustrating for him, because what a player he is. He’s one of our best players every year.

“We lost him at the start of the season, had him in the middle and now we lost him for the end of it. It’s so disappointing for him because he has worked so hard.

“But we’ve got very good players who can cover him, like Luke Turner and Aaron Traynor, Aaron was superb last week, up against the best wide player in Ireland (Conor McMenamin) he nullified him.

“Jamie McDonagh is also back from suspension which gives us a full quota, except for Levi and Stephen Mallon and that’s important at this stage of the season.”

McLaughlin, however, was beaming with praise for veteran defender Colin Coates, who has been a rock in the heart of the Reds defence in recent weeks.

“Colin is better than I thought, as much as I knew he was a top player,” he beamed.

“He had an unbelievable career at Crusaders and when I brought him in, I thought his experience and calmness going in to see out game would be a role he would have played, as well as guiding young players like a player/coach role almost.

“But how good has he been in the past year and a half? Hopefully there’s another few years yet.

“His ability to go and head and attack the ball, calming people down around him, organisational skills and leadership skills; he has everything you want every time he’s called upon.

“He’s never had a disappointing game for us.

“He’s carried last year’s form into this year, and he deserves all the credit in the world for the condition he’s gotten himself into at 37 years of age and hop he looks after himself; he’s the perfect example for any young player out there.”