Paddy McLaughlin demands more away day joy from Cliftonville after commanding Mourneview win

Cliftonville knew they had to improve their away record if they were to be serious about maintaining a title challenge and Saturday’s emphatic 2-0 victory over Glenavon was the perfect statement.

At home, Cliftonville have won 10 out of 10 in the Danske Bank Premiership, conceding just four goals, but away from Solitude their record before visiting Mourneview Park was played 10, won two.

Yes, they had lost only twice but manager Paddy McLaughlin accepts they have to start turning draws into victories and now he hopes to kick on.

“Our home form is unblemished, unbelievable. But’s it’s important we pick up results away from home if you want to stay with the lead pack. We have to improve our record, we know that, only a couple of wins before today, but we’ve picked up valuable draws and people don’t give us credit for those, but it’s valuable points away to top sides and if we keep our head down, keep working hard you never know where it takes us.”

Certainly more performances like this and they will be in the title mix – if not out in front, where they will be by tomorrow night, if they beat Crusaders .

Glenavon couldn’t lay a glove on them – Mark Stafford’s 22nd miss from close range their only serious attempt on goal – and after that it was one-way traffic on James Taylor’s goal.

Levi Ives’ superbly struck free-kick and Ryan Curran’s 20th goal of the season extended to 20 the run of games without defeat whenever Cliftonville have scored.

“That’s the second time Levi has done that season, brilliant technique and his execution was superb,” said McLaughlin. “And Curran did what he has been doing all season and last, he scored 30 goals in the calendar year and is up and running again this year.

“But every player on the pitch was excellent. I also want to mention Paul O’Neill, who led the line brilliantly as well and took a lot of big hits for us.”

Cliftonville’s most influential player was Rory Hale, in his first start since October and, in the words of his manager, it was “like having a new signing”.

He added: It’s great to have him back, he’s missed a lot of football and no-one was more frustrated than him. But he picked up where he left off, you saw the energy he brings to the team, driving the team forward,”

Glenavon, meanwhile, have won only twice this season when they have conceded so it was effectively game over after Ives’ goal, although boss Gary Hamilton already knew the writing was on the wall. “We looked jaded, which was understandable having played with nine men for over 55 minutes on Monday. Cliftonville didn’t play on Boxing Day, they were the fresher and it showed on the pitch. They deservedly won the game of football.”

GLENAVON: Taylor: Ward, Birney, Stafford (Harmon 67), Singleton (Haughey 45); Hall (Hunter 67), Snoddy, O’Connor, McCloskey (J Doyle 56); Waterworth (Beggs 90), Fitzpatrick.

Unused subs: A Doyle, Lynch.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas; C Curran, Addis, Turner, Ives; Lowe, Doherty; McDonagh (Kearns 90), Hale (Donnelly 65) R Curran; O’Neill (Gormley 84).

Unused subs: Breen, Foster, Casey, Coates.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Man of the Match: Rory Hale

Match Rating: 6/10