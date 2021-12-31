Paddy McLaughlin hails Cliftonville duo for easing the goalscoring burden on legend Joe Gormley

Manager Paddy McLaughlin believes Cliftonville no longer have to rely on the goal prowess of Joe Gormley because, alongside Paul O’Neill and Ryan Curran, they now have a trio of lethal strikers.

Gormley, the club’s record goal scorer, has taken the plaudits for many years because of his exceptional ability to put the ball in the net, but former Institute boss McLaughlin reckons that pressure has now been taken off the 32-year-old.

Read more Why Linfield and Glentoran are the front runners in Irish League title race, explains Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

“Joe carried the responsibility on his shoulders for many years and he did it brilliantly,” gushes McLaughlin.

“He is the main marksman in the division, he’s proved that over the years.

“But it’s good that he now doesn’t have to carry that load. Ryan Curran, over the last couple of years, has been scoring more goals than ever before. He has scored 30 goals in this calendar year, which is a phenomenal return.

“We now have three strikers capable of putting the ball in the net, as well as the other boys chipping in.”

McLaughlin is also thrilled with the form of O’Neill, who joined the club as part of the deal that took Conor McMenamin to Glentoran last year.

“Paul has been excellent,” says McLaughlin. “He got his chance over the last few weeks and he’s been superb.

“He had a frustrating start to his time at Cliftonville. It was unfortunate he picked up a few injuries, through no fault of his own, but he’s worked hard over the last six weeks, improving his match fitness. He also did a bit of extra training on his own. He has got himself stronger and fitter.

“It has been reflected in his performances, he’s lively and he’s scoring goals. That’s what strikers thrive on.”

Having had their big sell-out north Belfast showdown with Crusaders called off at the last minute on Monday, McLaughlin’s boys approach tomorrow’s clash with Glenavon at Mourneview Park only two points adrift of Linfield and Glentoran at the summit.

“The boys looked after themselves and kept the head down over the festive period,” adds McLaughlin.

“There is a lot of temptation to have a few beers with your mates and family at this time of the year.

“It was a test for their mentality and they came through it with flying colours. We were all ready to go on Boxing Day, it’s always a big fixture for the fans. We haven’t been at home on Boxing Day for a couple of years, so they missed out on that.

“But we haven’t long to wait for the game to come around again, next Tuesday. The health and safety of the players was paramount in the times we are living in. Everyone has their family to go home to, the supporters included.

“We sold out our allocation of tickets. The fans have backed us really well this season, especially at home. They have been superb. The players have responded to that with putting in good performances and getting results.

“The supporters are coming out in their big numbers again — we do appreciate that because it makes a massive difference.”

McLaughlin reckons the rest will stand his boys in good stead, adding: “To be honest, we had a few knocks and niggles going into the game on the back of what was a hectic schedule. We had a lot of midweek games over the last month.

“It was catching up on a few of our boys and we probably would have been missing a few bodies so, as much as we wanted the Boxing Day game to go ahead, maybe it was a blessing in disguise.

“In saying that, we’ll be taking nothing for granted at Lurgan, Gary has done a brilliant job with Glenavon over the past decade. They always create chances and are a free-scoring team.

“They play good football, especially at home. We know it’s going to be a tough game, I think they have lost only once in their last five games. There are no easy games in this league, every team brings its own different challenge.

“But we’ve had a couple of days off and we’ll go into the game freshened up.

“We are on the tails of the leaders, which I don’t think many people predicted at the start of the campaign.”