Paddy McLaughlin hails Ryan Curran’s predatory instincts as Cliftonville move second by edging out Glentoran

Glentoran 0 Cliftonville 1

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin saluted the predatory instincts of Ryan Curran following his team’s crucial win at the BetMcLean Oval.

Curran’s ripping volley in the first Sunday meeting between the teams was fit to grace any occasion and it had his manager dripping with compliments afterwards.

“Ryan showed great technique for the goal, it was fantastic,” beamed McLaughlin. “He almost scored before it, which led to the corner. We thought the chance had passed us.

“We sensed Glentoran were rocking a little bit at that time. It was good pressure from our boys... they smelt a bit of blood. I had a feeling there was a goal coming.

“What a strike it was from Ryan, but he’s got that in his locker.”

McLaughlin was thrilled the Red Army came out in big numbers – even though the game was live on television.

“I don’t mind Sunday games at all, there was a good turnout, and the Red Army was out in force, I’m just glad we were able to reward them,” he added.

“It was a strange and difficult kick-off time... they almost had to drag themselves out of bed to come across town.

“Glentoran also had a big following. I certainly wouldn’t be against Sunday games, definitely not. Friday night football has taken off, there is always a good atmosphere at night games. It’s working well, so there is no reason why Sunday football can’t take the same route.

“Hopefully it was a good advertisement for the Irish League. Everyone is working their socks off to promote the League, so hopefully we played our part with this victory.

“It was a great win, complimented with another clean sheet, they don’t come much better than that – our boys were excellent. I thought the shape of our team was fantastic."

McLaughlin was thrilled with his team's 'game management' in the second half.

“The second half was a more gritty performance by us," he added. "Sometimes that’s the way you’ve to play... that’s the way you’ve to win games. There are times you have to roll up the sleeves and do the donkey stuff.

“Defensively we were great and we worked tirelessly in midfield. We knew we needed to be at our best coming to Glentoran, who are a good side.

“They are one of the top teams in the division, so going to their place and keeping a clean sheet and pocketing three points is a massive boost. It took a lot of hard work, so fair play to our boys – they deserve all the credit.

“Glentoran have some dangerous strikers, so we had to be at our best to nullify them. Over the course of the 90 minutes, not too many people would say we didn’t deserve to win it.

“My only complaint is we missed a number of good chances that could have made it a bit easier for us."

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Wilson, Burns (Purkis 78), McCartan, Marshall (McCullough 78), J Donnelly, R Donnelly, McClean, McMenamin (Roy 24, Devlin 78), Plum (Singleton 13).

Unused subs: Murray, Webber.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (McDonagh 78), R Curran, Lowe, Robinson, Doherty, Gormley (Coates 82), Turner, Ronan Hale.

Unused subs: Talley, C Curran, Storey, McGuinness, Moore.

Referee: Lee Tavinder