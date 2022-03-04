Paddy McLaughlin: I have great respect for Oran Kearney and the job he has done with Coleraine

Paddy McLaughlin says his respect for the job Oran Kearney has done at Coleraine will underpin his message to Cliftonville’s players tonight.

Less than three weeks on from defeating the Bannsiders on Danske Bank Premiership duty, they lock horns at the same venue in a gargantuan Irish Cup quarter-final tie that McLaughlin insists will not be affected by the sides’ previous meetings.

“We’ll be sick looking at each other this season,” said the Cliftonville boss, whose team will also meet Coleraine in next Sunday’s BetMcLean League Cup final.

“They’re a really good side, Oran’s done a brilliant job over the last number of years and I keep saying that and I’ll say it forever because he’s such a good manager and always has good sides around him.

“It’ll be a difficult game, we took the pats on the back after beating Crusaders last week but, as soon as the game was over, it was time to move on to this one and our concentration and recovery since then has been important.

“What happened last Saturday is irrelevant, just as what happened the last time we played Coleraine is irrelevant. This is a whole new game with a clean slate and we’ll need to be on it from the word go.”

That 2-0 win over Kearney’s charges was one of five straight victories the Reds recorded during February, earning McLaughlin the Aktivora Manager of the Month award from the NI Football Writers’ Association.

The former Coleraine central defender was, however, quick to pass on the acclaim to everyone who contributed to the team’s sparkling form.

“To finish the month with a 100% record is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

“It’s a reflection on the whole team and backroom staff, not just me. I can’t praise the boys enough for the work they have put in this season. We will keep that going until the end of the season.”

With the Premiership’s post-split schedule yet to be drawn up, this evening’s outing represents Cliftonville’s last home game for an indeterminate period and McLaughlin is hopeful that the club’s fans will play their part in making it a night to remember under the Solitude lights.

“The home advantage is going to be key for us,” he concluded.

“Our fans are unbelievable, they’ve been superb all season long — especially at home games, they make it a really hostile place.

“As well as the players making it difficult for the opposition, the fans have played a huge part as well so hopefully they’ll be here in their numbers and I’m sure they will be because they’ve been brilliant for us this year.”

• CLIFTONVILLE Ladies have boosted their squad ahead of the forthcoming Danske Bank Women’s Premiership season with three new signings, including two Northern Ireland internationals.

Forward Danielle Maxwell has joined from champions Glentoran Women, while former Linfield defender Abbie Magee — fit again after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury — has likewise put pen to paper at Solitude.

Completing this week’s incomings for John McGrady’s side is goalkeeper Shauna Murphy, who helped Fermanagh to the All-Ireland Junior Ladies’ crown in 2020.