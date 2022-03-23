Paddy McLaughlin keen for Joe Gormley to keep being written off – so he can continue proving his doubters wrong

Paddy McLaughlin has encouraged Joe Gormley’s doubters to keep writing him off as it only seems to make him better after the striker netted his 20th goal of the season in Cliftonville’s 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.

‘The Goal’ has had to be patient this season having played mainly a subs’ role for most of the campaign, but his predatory instincts in front of goal haven’t been dulled any, as his numbers prove.

It was Gormley’s strike which settled a narrow scoreline at Stangmore Park, the striker turning in Jamie McDonagh’s deflected cross, which moves Cliftonville just a point behind Linfield at the top of the table.

The 32-year-old also played a vital role in their BetMcLean League Cup triumph, coming off the bench and scoring twice in a dramatic 4-3 extra-time win over Coleraine in the final at Windsor Park.

And manager McLaughlin believes those outside the camp should continue casting doubt on Gormley’s future as it only appears to drive him on to bigger and better things, with the on-field evidence proving that he’s just as lethal as ever.

“For a man who’s been written off so many times, he just keeps embarrassing people,” the Reds boss told the Cliftonville website.

“He keeps coming back and doing the business. Joe does what Joe does. Give him a chance and he scores goals and the good thing for us is he’s hitting top form at the right time of year for us – what a time for him to come back into the team and score goals.

“He keeps his head down, he doesn’t get too flustered by nonsense outside when people doubt him and he doesn’t get too disappointed when he misses out. He’s sitting raring to go for his team whenever called upon and every time he’s called upon, whether it be off the bench or starting games, he produces the goods.

"What a phenomenal player and what a phenomenal talent, we’re blessed to have him.”

Tuesday’s win over the Swifts was a continuation of an incredible run for Cliftonville, who have won their last 10 games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 13, and they are still in the mix for a domestic treble.

However, things didn’t go all their own way in their midweek victory as they had to weather a late red card to McDonagh, which left them defending as the hosts pushed forward for an equaliser.

“It’s good to get three points, good to get a clean sheet and good to get out of here,” was McLaughlin’s opinion.

“The supporters were here in their numbers again and they gave us that extra bit of motivation we might have needed. We probably needed it in the last five or 10 minutes to see out the job.

"I think the boys managed the game really well late on; Ronan Doherty and Ryan Curran were excellent in the latter stages in how they nullified any threat Dungannon would have thrown at us.”

McLaughlin also described McDonagh’s sending off as a “rash moment” and backed him to come back stronger than ever, but has admitted someone else could make a name for themselves in his absence.

“Jamie’s been brilliant for us and has been one of the top players in the division all season. He’s disappointed, it was just a rash moment and it’s cost him a red card but it opens up the door for somebody else,” added the Reds chief.

“There’s two or three boys now probably rubbing their hands together thinking it’s their time to shine now and once they get the nod, it’s up to them to do the business and Jamie might have a fight on his hands getting back into the team.”