Paddy McLaughlin: Linfield are the Irish League’s best… they’re the test that will show how close Cliftonville are to the top

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin is convinced that Linfield remain the best team in the Irish League despite the champions slipping down to fifth place in the table over recent weeks.

The table-topping Reds and Blues come face-to-face at Windsor Park today in an eagerly anticipated Premiership fixture with the visitors knowing that an away victory would take them a huge 12 points clear of their Belfast rivals.

Linfield have a game in hand but even at this stage of the season, to fall that far behind McLaughlin’s men would be concerning for Windsor boss David Healy, whose side lost last Saturday at Crusaders having drawn the weekend before in the league against Portadown.

In between, they were knocked out of the League Cup by Ballymena.

Contrast that form to Cliftonville, who have lost only one match in all competitions all season and showed character and class in a rollercoaster encounter at Warrenpoint to triumph 4-2 in their last outing.

Regardless, McLaughlin, whose side drew 1-1 on the road at Linfield at the beginning of October, says that the Blues are the team to beat in Northern Ireland and are always the acid test.

“They are the best team in the Irish League and have backed that up over the last few years, winning league titles,” said McLaughlin.

“David Healy has done an unbelievable job at Linfield. They have a fantastic squad of players and play great stuff.

“It’s a massive test for us at Windsor Park.

“You always get tested against teams like Crusaders, Larne and everybody else but facing Linfield shows you how close or far away you are to challenging at the very top.

“If we keep doing the right things and keep working hard then we are more than a match for any team in the league and on our day we can go and beat any team.

“It’s about getting that performance and we will need that at Windsor Park.

“It is our second time going there this season. Our first performance was very good and we could have won the game, but they will be ready for us and it is set up for a good game between two good, attacking footballing sides.

“We are in a rich vein of form at the minute and when you are playing well you should really look forward to taking anyone on.”

Cliftonville went under the radar at the start of the season but as league leaders everyone is looking at them now.

This is a side that is very much in the league title race and are there to be shot at.

“That comes with the joys of sitting at the top of the league,” said McLaughlin, who was delighted this week to tie down the influential Ryan Curran and Ronan Doherty on long-term contracts.

“The boys have worked hard to be there but we are realistic about what we are doing.

“We are just looking to win as many points as possible and get them on the board as regularly as we can.

“There will be bumps along the way and our squad is already being stretched at times. We are not looking at or talking about titles.

“We are just trying to be the best we can as every week passes and see where it takes us and try and stay in the leading pack as long as we can.”

McLaughlin has been helped by the return of full-backs Levi Ives, who played the full 90 minutes in the entertaining victory at Milltown, and Conor McDermott, back as a substitute last week after a long absence on the sidelines.

“Levi is back from a bad injury and ran himself into the ground for the team at Warrenpoint. His performance and quality is unrivalled in that position,” said the Solitude supremo.

“It’s also great to have Conor McDermott back.

“That was his first game in eight months. He has got his head down and is working his socks off.

“He knows he has a bit of catching up to do with the boys but having him back is a brilliant boost for us.

“He’s a fantastic player and it was good to see him on the pitch again.”