Paddy McLaughlin linked with Derry City switch as Cliftonville star outlines dedication to boss

Cliftonville defender Jamie Harney is desperate for boss Paddy McLaughlin to remain at Solitude in the aftermath of their European play-off final defeat at Larne.

There has been speculation linking former Derry City centre-half McLaughlin with a return to the Brandywell as new boss Ruaidhrí Higgins’ assistant.

Harney admits no decision has been conveyed to the players, but he is eager to see McLaughlin remain in charge and build on his two-and-a-half years in the job.

“Paddy hasn’t given any indication to us,” he said.

“Either way, the players would run through a brick wall for Paddy, every player is the same. He’s given everything for the club and whatever decision he makes, no-one will stand in his way.

“From my own perspective, he’s done a lot for me and a lot for a lot of players in the changing room.

“We’re still part-time players, but we’re doing three or four nights a week and Paddy is persuasive because we all know we have to do extra to keep up with the big boys.

“All the coaching staff, and Gerard Lawlor, they all give us everything they have but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

The Solitude outfit missed out on European qualification for the second year in a row after Saturday’s loss at Inver Park.

Harney, 25, admits it was a bitter pill to swallow after Tuesday’s dramatic penalty shoot-out against Crusaders which had booked their place in the decider.

“The last few years I’ve been here, we’ve been through play-offs, we’ve given our all and it’s been enough to get us across the line, but Saturday wasn’t enough,” he added. “Larne did well, there’s no two ways about it, their two goals in the second half were good play, but it’s disappointing looking at it from our perspective.

“It was tough for us with 120 minutes on Tuesday and another 90 on Saturday, it’s been a tough slog. I just want to say congratulations to Larne. We gave everything we could give.”

Harney believes the Reds must now regroup and go again.

“At the half-time the mood in the changing room was we had played well in the first half,” he explained. “We had nothing to lose and we’d go out and give it our all. I think our performance in the second half showed that.

“Every single player gave everything they had. It was the same with the coaching staff and everyone associated with the club.

“Going into the game, no-one gave us a chance, all that we saw was about Larne, but we gave it everything and we’re devastated. The only thing we can do is go again.”