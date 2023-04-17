Paddy McLaughlin quits as Cliftonville manager and will take over as Derry City’s No 2

Paddy McLaughlin has left his post as manager of Cliftonville to become assistant boss at his hometown club Derry City.

The 43-year-old informed Reds players of his decision to depart in the aftermath of this evening’s training session at Solitude.

A Cliftonville statement released to the Belfast Telegraph read: “Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that Paddy McLaughlin has this evening stepped down as Manager.

“All at Solitude thank Paddy for his time at the Club, his dedication to the job and the trophy successes he has delivered since his appointment in 2019.

“Having provided a series of memorable highlights and Club records in his four years with the Reds, he departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

“The Club will announce interim arrangements in due course and will immediately begin the process to appoint a new Manager.”

McLaughlin had turned down the chance to become number two to Higgins at Derry City a couple of years ago but a move into full-time football proved too tempting this time around.

City, who are third in the League of Ireland table after a 2-2 draw at Dundalk yesterday, were seeking an assistant manager following the recent departure of Alan Reynolds who left the club to return home to Waterford because of personal commitments.

Appointed at Solitude in February 2019, McLaughlin oversaw 203 matches as Cliftonville boss and led the north Belfast side to within touching distance of the Danske Bank Premiership title last season, missing out to Linfield by a single point on the final day of a gripping campaign.

There was one trophy for Reds supporters to celebrate last term with McLaughlin’s men beating Coleraine 4-3 in an entertaining League Cup final. Under his reign, the north Belfast outfit also won the County Antrim Shield in dramatic fashion defeating Ballymena United 2-1 with two goals in injury time.

This term McLaughlin’s men were also in the title mix but as Larne claimed the spoils the Reds faded badly in the run-in and at the weekend dropped to fourth place after a poor performance in a 3-0 defeat at Glentoran.

If Cliftonville are to qualify for Europe for a second year in succession, they will have to do it through the play-offs – and without McLaughlin who could be in situ at Derry for their Airtricity Premier Division clash with Cork City on Friday night.

Early speculation surrounding the new boss at Solitude has linked former Northern Ireland women’s team boss Kenny Shiels – who lost out to McLaughlin in the race for the job in 2019 – and his son, Dungannon Swifts chief Dean, with a move to Solitude. Other names mentioned include former Reds hero Barry Johnston, currently manager at Lisburn Distillery, and two ex-Cliftonville bosses, Gerard Lyttle and Warrenpoint Town supremo Barry Gray.