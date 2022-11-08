Paddy McLaughlin rallies Cliftonville for ‘toughest game of the season’ against Linfield

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin insists his boys have no time for self-pity as they head across town tonight to face rivals Linfield in a Danske Bank Premiership showdown at Windsor Park.

The Reds are still smarting from their weekend demise against Glenavon. Leading 2-0 with only seven minutes remaining, they self-destructed by conceding two late goals, much to McLaughlin’s obvious irritation.

It meant they dropped five points adrift of trailblazing Glentoran, who have played one game less than the rest.

McLaughlin is now demanding a response against the title holders.

“There is no better game to bounce back from after a disappointing result than going to the home of the champions,” he said. “It’s a big setting and a big pitch that suits us down to the ground.

“There is no time or there is no place now for sucking your thumb in self-pity, we’ve got to be prepared for what will be our toughest game of the season.

“We know what Linfield will throw at us. It will be a tough one, there is no question about that. The Blues have been criticised for not playing the free-flowing football everyone knows they are capable of. But the reality is, apart from a couple of teams, I think the rest of us are struggling for a bit of consistency.

“The two sides have been working their socks off trying to find their best form. Hopefully we can find our form before the Blues, starting on Tuesday.”

McLaughlin was left scratching his head over how his team managed to toss away two crucial points at Solitude on Saturday.

He added: “We have got to be more ruthless and clinical at both ends in terms of putting teams to bed. We took two of five or six chances we created, but that’s not good enough.

“When you look back, we were quite comfortable until they scored with only seven minutes left, but somehow, we lost out way and lost our shape.

“You have got to be ruthless at keeping clean sheets and you’ve got to be ruthless at converting your chances. We do create loads of chances — we must learn to put teams to bed.

“If we put away the chances, you kill the game instead of trying to see it out. With a couple of minutes on the clock, you batten down the hatches to get the points, but we didn’t do that.

“Once their first goal went in, we were waiting to concede again. That’s what it looked like to me.

“Their second goal was basically a comedy of errors that began with two individual mistakes. When people become comfortable and complacent, it’s a recipe for disaster. We had no game management.

“We have big strong men at the back and in midfield, for whatever reason we couldn’t see out the game. It has cost us two points and we must take it on the chin.”