Paddy McLaughlin salutes Chris Curran’s dedication to Cliftonville cause

Newry boss Darren Mullen remonstrates with fourth official Raymond Crangle after being sent off

While it was one Curran who ultimately made the telling impact to give Cliftonville what could be a priceless victory in the chase for Europe, it wasn’t Ryan but rather his namesake Chris whom manager Paddy McLaughlin singled out for special praise.

Breaking down a resolute Newry City defence was proving nigh on impossible for the Reds, even after a personnel and tactical change at half-time when Joe Gormley was introduced from the bench.

It wasn’t until another switch that saw Gormley move into the middle of a three-pronged attack that the breakthrough finally came, thanks in no small part to skipper Chris Curran.

Likewise manoeuvred in those tactical changes in only his third League start of the campaign, he delivered a dangerous cross that led to Ronan Hale breaking the deadlock with 15 minutes left.

“It was a gritty performance by everyone, but I thought Chris Curran was superb in the three positions that he played — he was brilliant in the three of them,” said McLaughlin.

“John McGovern is a top, top player — one of the best young players in the country — and he’s kept him quiet throughout. He’s done a brilliant job in that and then he’s an assist to his name when he changed positions to go higher up the pitch.

“He’s wore the armband with pride today and he has probably been the difference between the sides. His drive and desire to get forward and his drive and desire to get us a result. He’s a credit to himself and it shows you why he is the captain of the club because of his fantastic example to any young player.

“He’s probably not been playing as much recently as he would have liked, but he puts that to the side and puts in a performance like that for his team, it’s incredible.”

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley heads against the crossbar

Renowned goalscorer Gormley turned provider with a perfectly cushioned header straight to Ryan Curran’s feet for the winning strike nine minutes from time, in what was also a moment of redemption for the scorer on the back of Donal Scullion levelling a minute after Hale’s opener.

“It was probably a bit of relief for me because I think I was picking up Ryan McGivern for the corner that he flicked on for their goal,” said Ryan.

“It will probably turn to joy later on, but it was relief more than anything at the time.”

Ronan Hale is congratulated by Aaron Traynor after putting Cliftonville in front

That winner sparked frustration from Newry manager Darren Mullen, who watched the final moments from the stand after being sent from the dugout for kicking out at a water bottle in the wake of the goal.

“I’ve been accused that it’s irresponsible behaviour and that every time somebody kicks a water bottle they’ve to be sent off,” said Mullen.

“I think it could have been taken into context. I think a bit more common sense could have been applied.”

NEWRY: Maguire, Montgomery, King, McGivern, N Healy, B Healy (Teelan 71), Scullion, Donnelly, Montgomery (Lusty 89), McGovern, Adeyemo (Carville 78). Unused subs: Halpenny, Martin, McNamee, Rendina.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, C Curran, Casey, Turner, Traynor (Coates 87), McDonagh (Gormley 46), Gallagher, Ronan Hale, Rory Hale, R Curran, Parkhouse (Addis 65). Unused subs: Donnelly, Robinson, R Doherty, Rocks.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the Match: Ryan Curran

Match Rating: 6/10