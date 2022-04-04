Paddy McLaughlin says Cliftonville are ‘raring to go’ again after parking Irish Cup semi-final heartache

Paddy McLaughlin's side can close to within a point of Linfield with victory tonight

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin insists his team can’t wait to get back on the pitch following Friday night’s Irish Cup semi-final defeat by derby rivals Crusaders.

The 2-1 reverse means that the Reds’ agonising run in the competition goes on. They must now wait another year for the chance to bring the silverware Solitude for the first time since 1979.

But they can now focus on an intriguing Danske Bank Premiership title race. They have the chance to claw back to within one point of table-topping Linfield when they face relegation-threatened Portadown at Shamrock Park tonight.

McLaughlin believes his side will be galvanised even further after that disappointing Cup defeat.

“They were naturally gutted with the result because we were hoping to get the club to another final, it wasn’t meant to be,” said McLaughlin. “That’s where it ended but we still have so much to play for.

“We have this big test against Portadown and, when we go into the five games after the split, there are so many big matches and so much to play for.

“I told the boys ‘feel sorry for yourselves, no problem, but when you wake up, it’s a new day and we focus on Tuesday night’.

“If we have to move on without one or two if they let the disappointment get the better of them, we’ll do that, but I don’t expect that to be the case. After the initial disappointment, anger and frustration kicked in, they’ll be raring to go again.”

McLaughlin insists it’s vital his team leaves county Armagh with three points, especially with a top-of-the-table showdown with the Blues looming at the weekend.

He added: “It’s good to be part of it, I don’t think there were too many who gave us a chance to be in this position.

“We have done brilliantly all season and our consistency has been excellent. To be part of the title challenge at this stage of the season is a fantastic achievement by the players.

“There was no time to dwell on the Cup defeat because we knew we had this massive game at Portadown.

"There was never any doubt the boys would be in the proper frame of mind.

“The boys are focused on what they have in front of them and how hard they’ll have to work until the last kick of the ball of the season.

“It’s good we have a game so soon after the cup defeat and we’re looking forward to getting back up and running again. We have so much to play for and we’ll be ready to go again.”

Portadown, under the astute managerial expertise of Paul Doolin, won two and drew one of their three games over the month of March, so McLaughlin is wary of their threat.

“They’ve done brilliantly since Dooler has gone in there, especially over the last few weeks, they’ve picked up some big points, especially at home,” he added.

“They are a tough side to crack at home, so we expect a tough game.

"Every game in this league is the same, there’s never really much between the sides.

“Look at Linfield at Warrenpoint. It was a very difficult game and it looked as if they’d drop points but scored a late winner.

"We don’t expect anything different at Portadown, but we’re looking forward to it because we can’t wait to get back on the pitch as soon as we can after Friday night.”