Paddy McLaughlin warns Portadown will pounce on any Cliftonville weakness in Solitude clash

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin insists his boys will not be looking for a sympathy vote when they face ailing Portadown at Solitude tonight.

There is no time to lick wounds following the weekend’s agonising defeat by Linfield, McLaughlin will demand a response with Niall Currie’s basement side in the firing line!

The Reds currently sit second to Larne — on goal difference — in the Premiership table, so it could be a perfect fixture to help repair the damage.

“It’s good the game comes quickly after the weekend,” suggested McLaughlin. “We didn’t walk away from Windsor Park with our heads down.

“We certainly were not feeling sorry for ourselves. In fact, it was totally the opposite because it was a really good performance we put in. The Portadown game now becomes really important because we must react to the defeat. If we go into the game with our heads down or looking for sympathy, Portadown will take advantage. You must remember they are fighting for their lives at the minute.

“Any team likes to see weakness in the opposition, so we must bounce back. We’ll treat Portadown the same way we treated Linfield. We have done our homework on them as we do with every side.”

Although disappointed with the result across town, McLaughlin insists his boys will keep going in what has developed into an intriguing battle for the Gibson Cup.

“Any of the top six teams will believe they can go the distance,” he added. “I’ve said from the start that the team finishes above Linfield will win the title. But you could really add Larne into that as well — it’s going to be really difficult to separate the pair of them.

“We’ll stay in the fight for as long as we can. It would be nice to go one better than we did last year but, realistically, you are looking Larne and Linfield.

“The rest of us will fight for our lives to stay with them. It’s exciting for all the fans involved and it’s brilliant for the neutral. I’ve never seen a title race, with 11 games or so to go, with six teams still in contention.”

Although it was Kris Lowe’s unfortunate own goal that separated the Belfast rivals at the weekend, McLaughin insists the defender has been one of his most reliable performers.

“We were a bit unlucky with the goal,” he added. “There is no blame attached to Kris, he put in another great performance — he’s been one of our most consistent players over the last two years.

“He was unfortunate. He just couldn’t get his body opened up enough to make the clearance and he’s just bundled it in. It was probably one time Linfield got in behind us over the 90 minutes.

“It was the one bit of quality in the middle of the park, and they got the ball to (Kirk) Millar. He put in a great ball across the six-yard line, it was a defender’s nightmare.

“Kris had to react because there was someone coming in at the back post. That’s what won them the game, but that’s what has won them League titles in the past.

“It’s little moments like that that defines things. It was a big three points for Linfield, but it’s not the end of the world for us.”