Pain from Irish Cup Semi-Final exit can light new fire in Larne’s title chase, admits captain Tomas Cosgrove

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove has admitted harsh words were spoken after the Irish Cup Semi-Final defeat to Ballymena United, but the hurting players are now desperate to hold onto top spot in the Premiership.

The Invermen hold a five-point lead from closest rivals Linfield, but questions are being asked about Tiernan Lynch’s side after their scoreless draw at Coleraine in the league, followed by that painful Cup exit at Seaview.

Second-half goals from Craig Farquhar and Dougie Wilson sealed a deserved win against a Larne outfit who were off-colour on the night.

The Blues and Cliftonville are waiting to pounce if the east Antrim boys wobble in the home stretch, and every game now carries huge significance.

The County Antrim Shield holders, who are chasing the first top-flight title in their history, are at home to Glentoran tomorrow night.

Defender Cosgrove admits it’s been a tough few days – but the biggest prize is still within reach.

“Huge congratulations to Ballymena, they were a far better team on the night and there are no excuses from us,” reflected the former Cliftonville man.

“We did not show our ability and a lot of the boys had an off-night. It’s a shame it happened in such a big game but perhaps it can be the kick up the backside that can help us push on.

“Fans are raging when the team loses but no one is more disheartened than the players. We are in control of what happens, we are all fans and have played the game long enough.

“It did not click for us and we have licked our wounds.

“We reflected on the game and a few harsh words were said between the boys but we are sticking together and everyone knows it wasn’t good enough.

“Everyone is upset but I know it hurt the boys more than anyone.

“We have Glentoran at home and we have to go back to working hard and rediscovering the form that has put us top of the table.

“The top six teams can beat each other so we need to be on it, but we have home advantage with the fans behind us. Hopefully we can put on a show and give them something to cheer about, but we need to get back to playing the way I know we can.

“The split games could be tight and it’s about who can perform on the day.”