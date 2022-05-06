Part-time clubs like Ballymena United are fighting against the odds, claims defender Ross Redman

Ross Redman believes Ballymena United approach tomorrow’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup final against Crusaders at Windsor Park as underdogs — but that sits easily on the shoulders of David Jeffrey’s side.

The Sky Blues only booked their slot in the glamorous decider last week following their win over Newry City, but they now aim to make up for lost time.

Having had to settle for an eighth-place finish in the Premiership, the former Glentoran and Portadown man reckons the pressure is all on Stephen Baxter’s team.

“We had to wait a long time for the semi-final,” said Redman. “We did well to get through it, any semi-final it always tough, but it was the result that counts.

“It means the final has come around a bit quicker than usual. We’ve not had a lot of time to prepare, just one week after our final league game. We know it’s going to be a tough ask against a good Crusaders team.

“They are a quality outfit, so we must be on our game if we are to get anything out of it.

“The Crues have been the in-form team in the league. We’ll need that little bit of luck as well. They are a full-time team, they are in the top six and we’ll be underdogs, but we have confidence in our own ability.

“We’ve had good games against them this season — we know we can trouble them. The team that plays best on the day will win it.”

Redman insists league form will not influence this one-off tie.

“It would be fair to say we had a disappointing league campaign, even though we had some good results,” he admits. “We probably didn’t start the season as well as we wanted to.

“During the winter period, we came into it and got a bit of momentum. When you reflect, we were in the semi-final of the League Cup and we are in the final of the Irish Cup, so that is all positive, but when you look at our position in the table, we probably should have done better in the league.”

Redman is reluctant to simply use injuries and suspensions to excuse his team’s poor results.

He adds: “I know David (Jeffrey) doesn’t like relating to it, but some of the injuries and suspensions really crippled us at times, it was tough going.

“This year, more than most, with teams going full-time, it’s getting more and more difficult to break into that top six. In terms of fitness, you probably don’t notice it much but in terms of sharpness, yes.

“Also, the preparation time the full-time clubs have is big bonus for them. They have time to work on systems and their set-pieces.

“Looking forward to the next couple of years, I think it’s going to be even more difficult for the part-times sides. I believe those clubs that are full-time will get even stronger. It’s something we need to focus on as a team and as individuals — how do we bridge that gap over the next few years?

“Overall, it’s good for the league that teams are going full-time and the quality of players that are coming into it. There is more television coverage, should it be live games or the streaming service. There is a real buzz around the league.”

Redman believes the Premiership now provides a platform for players to move across to full-time clubs in England and Scotland with a practically seamless transition.

“The league now is a great base for young players who have ambitions to making it across the water, there is a pathway there for them,” he says.

“You just need to look at Trai Hume, the progress he has made. He was with us last season and when he went back to Linfield, he got his move across the water to Sunderland.

“And just last season, Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper also made the successful transition to Blackpool and Oxford United. It’s great for the league and it was something needed in this country, long may it continue.