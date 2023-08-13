Passion for game does not equate to disrespect to officials, insists David Healy

David Healy believes a new campaign aimed at respecting match officials must take account of the game’s emotion and passion.

The Linfield boss is already counting the cost of the ‘Catch Yourself On’ initiative, having been booked during their win at Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

He will also face a £25 fine for the yellow card, issued when he questioned a decision not to give the Blues a free-kick in the second-half at Stangmore Park, which he blamed on “frustration”.

Dungannon coach Terry Fitzpatrick also saw yellow after reacting angrily when a handball appeal wasn’t given.

Healy, who accepts managers are “no angels”, was part of the campaign launch last week.

And while he understands the need for greater respect, he says officials need to also be mindful of the emotion that flows through each 90 minutes.

He said: “I was part of the ‘Catch Yourself On’ initiative the other day.

“It’s alright for the people with their notebooks scribbling and writing down rules on the way everybody should behave. But in the heat of the moment, when you feel as if things maybe aren’t going your way — of course, we should all catch ourselves on — but when you want everything to go the way you planned and hoped, there is going to be frustration.”

He added: “I picked up a yellow card, it will probably cost me £25 into the players’ kitty. It was discussed during the week about the new rules and dissent, so I will make sure I have that for the players during the week.”

Healy feels there has to be some level of tolerance and understanding.

He added: “We’re no angels — we have passion, we are passionate about the game, we are passionate about our performance, we are passionate about winning the game.

“Sometimes maybe there needs to be a little bit of ‘alright, you can have that for now’, but the next time you overstep the mark and whatever else then (you are punished). There didn’t seem to be any of that.

“I know last year, and obviously things move on and transpire and improve, but there was a process last year where people got pre-warned and then yellow, but that seems to have gone out the window now.”

On the pitch, Linfield got their domestic campaign up and running with a hard-fought victory.

The game was level at half-time after Kealan Dillon’s stunning free-kick cancelled out Chris McKee’s opener.

But Joel Cooper took charge in the second-half, scoring the Blues’ second, then teeing up Kirk Millar for a brilliant third.

Dungannon, who held Larne on Monday night, threatened another big comeback. They pulled it back to 3-2 via Ben Gallagher and sensed a real chance when Daniel Finlayson was shown a second yellow. Time ran out, however boss Rodney McAree still saw reasons to be optimistic.

“To score six goals against the top two teams in the country is a big plus,” he said.

“We have to be competitive in games. If you look at some of the results in the past, as soon as you went behind, you were beaten.

“It can’t be like that. We have to continue to fight and continue to push and try and get something out of every game we play, whether we are playing the best team in the country or the so-called worst team in the country.

“People pay their money into games and they want to be rewarded with effort and desire and commitment, and I will make sure that’s going to happen.”

On the new rules, McAree also feels common sense is needed.

He added: “I get that you have to show a little bit more respect and make sure that you look after your discipline, but it’s as if we have now gone full circle and you can’t appeal for anything.

“We appealed for a handball on the halfway line and as soon as we appealed we were told to sit down, keep quiet or we’d be booked. So I think there is a thin line — there is going to be a level of frustration.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, Hegarty, Curry, Marron, J Scott (Owens 69), S Scott, Dillon (McGinty 85), Whiteside (Lusty 60), Gallagher, Moore (Galvin 85). Unused subs: Morgan, Glenny, Harpur.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hall, Finlayson, Clarke, Scott, Shields, Mulgrew (Fitzpatrick 76), McClean, Millar, Cooper (McBrien 88), McKee (Robertson 88). Unused subs: Walsh, McKay, Archer, McStravick.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Man of the match: Joel Cooper

Match rating: 7/10