Patience pays off for Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton as he swoops for former Tottenham youth star

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton admitted he has had to show patience in the transfer market but it paid off with the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur youth star Sam Ashford.

The 27-year-old striker, who started his career then at White Hart Lane, has made the switch to Solitude from Scottish Championship side Ayr United for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

Ashford, a two-time England C international, has spent the majority of his career moving from club to club having played for 13 different teams since turning professional in 2014.

The Chelmsford native, who can also play on the wing, had his most prolific spell with Hemel Hempstead Town in the 2019-20 season where he scored 17 goals in 29 games, earning him the jump into League Two with Crawley Town.

After four goals in 20 games, Ashford would move back into the non-League pyramid with a loan move at Woking prior to joining Ayr, with whom he scored four goals in 45 appearances over the last two seasons.

“Sam is a player who’s been on our radar pretty much since day one,” explained Magilton, who could have the Englishman available for Saturday’s Sports Direct Premiership clash with defending champions Larne.

“We’ve monitored him, kept an eye on his situation and we’ve had to be patient but I’m very pleased everything has come together for us to get a deal done.

“He’s a player who will give us something extra in attack and I know he’s very hungry and very excited about coming into the Irish League with Cliftonville.”