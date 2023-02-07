Patrick Ferry hits hat-trick as Ballinamallard United cruise to North West Cup glory against Coleraine’s kids

Coleraine 1 Ballinamallard United 4

Patrick Ferry was the hat-trick hero for Ballinamallard United at the Coleraine Showgrounds as the Championship club claimed the North West Cup.

The Mallards romped to a 4-1 cup final victory against a young Coleraine team that was coached by the club’s reserve team manager Martin Smith.

Ferry opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he poked home a Nick Palmer cross. He added a second in the 29th minute as the Mallards gained control of the game.

Caolan McAleer put the game beyond doubt when he found the top corner one minute before the break.

Ferry completed his hat-trick on the hour mark as Harry McConkey’s men cruised to victory.

A late consolation goal from Coleraine’s Eamon Fyfe did not spoils the Mallards celebrations. The Championship club were just to strong for the young Bannsiders.