Patrick Kelly will excel at West Ham, says Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry believes teenager Patrick Kelly will smash it at the Hammers.

The 17-year-old midfielder is joining West Ham in a deal the Bannsiders hope will ultimately be lucrative with add-ons, including a sell-on clause.

Kelly, who signed a professional contract with Coleraine in October, will link up with his new club after his international commitments with Northern Ireland Under-19s.

He will join fellow underage internationals Michael Forbes and Callum Marshall in the West Ham Academy.

“The clubs have reached agreement and West Ham were granted permission to talk to Patrick,” said McKendry.

“They were proactive, easy to deal with and good with the player.

“He’s a project for West Ham. No-one knows what the future holds but Patrick has the ability to be the next big thing.

“He has matured into an intelligent footballer, nurtured by Oran Kearney who knew the kid had a chance of making it.

“Oran brought him into the first team to play games and he’s benefited from that experience.

“Another year in the Irish League would have helped his development but hopefully now he can become an even better player and fulfil his potential.

“If everything is realised, this will be a very good deal for Coleraine with the add-ons and transfer clauses.

“You never want to lose a player of his quality but you can’t stand in his way. It’s a bitter-sweet moment for the club.”

Kelly came off the bench to help the Northern Ireland Under-19s defeat Malta 6-0 in the first of two friendlies this week.

Glentoran’s latest recruit Harry Murphy, meanwhile, says he’s hungry to fire the club back to the top of the domestic game.

Last season was one to forget for the Glens as they ended it trophyless, were booted out of the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player and lost the European play-off final to Larne.

Manager Mick McDermott is on a rebuilding mission and 18-year-old Murphy has linked up at the BetMcLean Oval with fresh faces Ally Roy and Aidan Wilson.

He is now hoping to take his game to another level after agreeing a full-time deal in a switch from Portadown.

“I want to play and show people what I can do,” said a delighted Murphy, who is the son of Irish League icon Darren.

“Hopefully if all goes well, I get my chance and I take it.

“I wouldn’t come here if I didn’t think I was good enough to play. I’m here because I believe in myself.

“The people I’ve met with here say they believe in me, my family all believe in me, I just want to make my way into the team and keep my place.

“It’s a different world at a full-time club with the gym in the ground and everything you need is here. I just can’t wait to get started in pre-season and meet the rest of the boys. I want to win trophies, that’s why I’m here. I want to do as well as I can in the game, and I believe that this is the club where I can do that.”

Murphy made five appearances for the Ports with his first start coming in a 1-1 draw with Glentoran back in February.

“My full debut was against the Glens last season at Shamrock Park, and there were a few news articles afterwards with people saying I did well,” he added.

“I was just thinking I was still a mile off as it was just my debut, I still am a mile off, I know I’ve a load of work to do but I’m happy to do it.”