Patrick McClean hits out at rumours of dispute with Glentoran

Patrick McClean has denied rumours of a fallout at the BetMcLean Oval and explained he left Glentoran as he was struggling to find happiness playing the game.

The defender announced his retirement from football at the age of 26 last Sunday.

McClean signed a contract extension until 2025 last summer but the former Derry City, Waterford and Sligo Rovers player said in a social media post that he has “decided to call it a day on my football career”.

The east Belfast club thanked McClean “for his contribution to Glentoran,” on Twitter on Monday night, adding: “Patrick McClean has informed the club of his desire to pursue other avenues outside of football.

“GFC will retain Patrick’s registration for the remainder of his contract.”

McClean, brother of Republic of Ireland international James, has taken to social media again to deny talk of any kind of disagreement at the club.

The centre-back stated on Facebook: “I have never had a fall out with anyone at the club.

“The reason I have decided to step away from football was because I wasn’t happy and I hadn’t been for a long time.

“A smile can hide a lot of things but I couldn’t do it any longer!

“I’ve been given an opportunity at a career change with more freedom to live my life and enjoy the simple things.

“I’ve had a decent football career and there is some people jumping at the chance to ruin my name plus I wouldn’t actually respond to silly rumours but when you have friends and family asking questions I think it needs to be addressed!”

McClean, who joined the Glens in 2019, helped the club celebrate Irish Cup success in July 2020 and was a regular in the side, at times deputising as captain when Marcus Kane was injured.

In his original Instagram post, McClean, who has been sidelined with a heel injury, stated: “It’s not been an easy decision but it’s the one that I’ve been thinking about for a while now.

“I’ve had a good journey and met some amazing people that will be friends for life and worked with some top players and coaches.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it, over and out.”