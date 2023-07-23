Patrick McClean: ‘I wasn’t signing anywhere other than Glentoran once I knew I’d be back’

Defender Patrick McClean has revealed he was only going to re-sign with Glentoran for the upcoming season after coming out of retirement.

The 26-year-old centre-back was confirmed on Sunday afternoon to be returning to The Oval for the 2023/24 campaign having retired back in February.

Derry man McClean, the brother of Republic of Ireland international James, joined the Glens from Derry City in 2019 and helped them to Irish Cup glory in his first season.

And after walking away from the game five months ago for personal reasons, the defender is back in a green jersey and he admits he wasn’t going to sign anywhere else.

“I want to apologise to the club, to my team mates and especially to the supporters for how I left in February. I know the timing was poor but at the time I had issues in my life that I was struggling with and I couldn’t concentrate on football the way I needed to,” said McClean.

"I know I put the club in a difficult position at an important stage of the season and I can only apologise for that to everyone involved.

“Other clubs have contacted me but this wasn’t about going anywhere else. I knew if I came back to football I wanted it to be at Glentoran as I’ve been very happy here and have been treated so well since I joined.

"The reasons I needed to take time away from football were nothing to do with Glentoran or football. They were completely personal and at the time I felt I had no choice.

“Now I’m just happy to be back and I’m looking forward to making a contribution on the pitch and to helping Warren and the rest of the boys bring success and trophies to the club this season.”

McClean will add to an already quality defensive line at Glentoran, with manager Warren Feeney thrilled to bring a player of his ability to his squad as they bid to win their first Sports Direct Premiership title since 2009.

“Paddy’s return is a real boost to us. He’s one of the best defenders in the league and has been since he joined Glentoran,” said Feeney.

"He loves defending, which I like from someone in his position, he’s got great presence on and off the pitch and he also gives me other tactical options for certain games. I’m really looking forward to working with Paddy and to having him available.”