Patrick McClean: I’m sorry to Glentoran fans but happy to be back

Defender is back at Glentoran after announcing his retirement earlier this year

Patrick McClean has apologised to Glentoran fans for walking out on the club earlier this year and says he’s now focused on firing the team to more success.

McClean rocked the Glens and the Irish League in February when he announced he was retiring from football at the age of 26.

Cliftonville were interested in the former Derry City player but he remained under contract at Glentoran and is still highly rated at the BetMcLean Oval.

He joined the Glens in 2019 and was a key figure in their Irish Cup triumph the following year.

Last summer, he signed a contract extension until 2025.

Announcing his decision to quit, McClean posted on Instagram earlier this year: “I’ve decided to call it a day with my football career.

“It’s not been an easy decision but it’s one I have been thinking about for a while now.”

At the time Glentoran said they would “retain Patrick’s registration for the remainder of his contract”.

The Glens announced yesterday that the former Waterford and Sligo Rovers man was back in the camp and raring to go again.

McClean, who will resume training immediately, stated: “I want to apologise to the club, to my team-mates and especially to the supporters for how I left in February. I know the timing was poor but at the time I had issues in my life that I was struggling with and I couldn’t concentrate on football the way I needed to. I know I put the club in a difficult position at an important stage of the season and I can only apologise for that to everyone involved.

“Other clubs have contacted me but this wasn’t about going anywhere else.

“I knew if I came back to football I wanted it to be at Glentoran as I’ve been very happy here and have been treated so well since I joined.”

McClean, who at times deputised as captain when Marcus Kane was injured, continued: “The reasons I needed to take time away from football were nothing to do with Glentoran or football. They were completely personal and at the time I felt I had no choice.”

With McClean under contract, the Reds or any other club would have had to shell out a transfer fee for the defender.

“I’m just happy to be back and I’m looking forward to making a contribution on the pitch and to helping Warren (Feeney) and the rest of the boys bring success and trophies to the club this season,” he added.

Glens boss Feeney, who has drafted in midfielder Josh Kelly, ex-Cliftonville winger Daire O’Connor and former Larne midfielder and title winner Fuad Sule, has given McClean a warm welcome.

“Paddy’s return is a real boost to us,” said the former Northern Ireland striker.

“He’s one of the best defenders in the league and has been since he joined Glentoran. He loves defending, which I like from someone in his position, he’s got great presence on and off the pitch and he also gives me other tactical options for certain games.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Paddy and to having him available.”

The news is another major lift for Feeney as he continued his Glentoran rebuild.

The brother of Republic of Ireland international James was part of a resilient backline that helped the club make a strong start to last season.

Confirming his departure in February, the club thanked him for his contribution to Glentoran, adding: “Patrick McClean has informed the club of his desire to pursue other avenues outside of football. GFC will retain Patrick’s registration for the remainder of his contract.”

McClean later denied rumours of a fallout at the BetMcLean Oval. He stated on Facebook: “I have never had a fall out with anyone at the club. The reason I have decided to step away from football was because I wasn’t happy and I hadn’t been for a long time.

“A smile can hide a lot of things but I couldn’t do it any longer! I’ve been given an opportunity at a career change with more freedom to live my life and enjoy the simple things.

“I’ve had a decent football career and there is some people jumping at the chance to ruin my name plus I wouldn’t actually respond to silly rumours but when you have friends and family asking questions I think it needs to be addressed!”