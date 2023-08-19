Patrick McClean is making up for lost time with Glentoran, warns team-mate Luke McCullough

Luke McCullough believes that Paddy McClean will be a big player for Glentoran this season.

McClean apologised to Glens fans last month for walking out on the club earlier this year, adding that he’s now focused on firing the team to more success.

The former Derry City player rocked the east Belfast side and the Irish League in February when he announced he was retiring from football at the age of 26.

He remained under contract at Glentoran and has now returned to The BetMcLean Oval, featuring in the Premiership opener at Glenavon.

“Everyone knows how good Paddy can be in the Irish League, and he probably came on quicker than he thought against Glenavon in the first game of the season,” said McCullough, who has suffered horrific knee injuries.

“The fans gave him a good welcome back and he’s a good option for us.

“He had his own reasons for stepping away but he’s come back in and looks as hungry as ever. He has trained well and looks great again, which can only be good for us.

“If we keep the goals out at the back, there’s a fair chance we will score at the other end, so we need to do our jobs as defenders and keep the back door shut.

“I have had my long-term injuries and now want to get better. I felt I was getting back to myself towards the end of last season but now I’m ready after a good pre-season.

“I appreciate the game more after being out. I always say to the boys not to take being fit and playing for granted. There’s nothing worse than sitting out of games. It’s a game of ups and downs, and you have to come back from setbacks.”

Glentoran are involved in a real blockbuster today as they roll out the red carpet for cross-city rivals Crusaders.

The Hatchetmen have a 100 per cent record from their two Premiership games and are oozing with confidence after their impressive European displays.

“A lot of people fancy the Crues for the title, but you have to see how things pan out,” added capped Northern Ireland international McCullough.

“They did very well in Europe and were unlucky against Rosenborg. They have made good signings, including Jimmy Callacher, and they have a very experienced squad.

“Four or five teams could win the League. The top six is very competitive.

“Even since I came into the League three years ago, it has improved a great deal.

“There’s a split in most Leagues, but the stronger the top six gets, the stronger the bottom six gets as players will filter down. Other clubs like Carrick are able to sign top players.”

The Glens, under new boss Warren Feeney, were disappointed to lose at home to Larne, but got back on track with a 1-0 victory at Loughgall.

“We had an unbelievable start last season but you need to find consistency, and if there is one setback, you can’t let that cause further damage,” added former Doncaster Rovers ace McCullough.

“You need to have momentum, and if there is a loss, like against Larne, it’s important we hit back straight away.

“The squad is brilliant, but we need everyone fit. A few boys are injured, but we can have one of the best squads in the League when everyone is available.”