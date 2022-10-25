Paul Doolin leaves Portadown after dreadful start to the new season

Danske Bank Premiership

Paul Doolin has left Portadown after just nine months as manager of the Shamrock Park club.

The Ports have made a dreadful start to the season, claiming just one point from the first 11 games of the Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

Upon his departure, the former Portadown player said: “I wish to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Directors, Backroom staff, the General Manager and all connected with the club for their help and assistance during my time at club.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to manage one of my former clubs. I wish the club all the best and hope they go on to achieve every success.”

Doolin replaced Matthew Tipton in January of last season, before guiding the club to an 11th placed finish and a play-off victory over cross town rivals Annagh United.

However, the Ports have failed to win a league match this season. On Saturday they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Crusaders.

In a statement the club said: “Portadown Football Club can this evening confirm that Paul Doolin has left the club by mutual consent.

“Paul was appointed as interim manager in January 2022 before taking over in a permanent capacity in May 2022 and has asked the following to be released on his behalf.

“Portadown Football Club thank Paul Doolin for his efforts during his time as manager and wish him well for the future.”