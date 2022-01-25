Paul Doolin named Portadown manager until end of the season

PORTADOWN have handed former double-winning hero Paul Doolin the responsibility of keeping the club in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Doolin, who was an integral part of the Ports team that claimed a historic league and cup double triumph in 1991, has been installed as caretaker manager until the end of the season after the club parted company with Matthew Tipton on Sunday.

Doolin will be at Shamrock Park for tonight’s meeting with Crusaders, but won’t officially take charge of team affairs until after the game.

Portadown currently sit in 11th place in the Premiership, seven points adrift of Carrick Rangers and would face a promotion/relegation play-off with the Championship runners-up at the end of the season if they finish in that position.

The 58-year-old Dubliner comes with a strong managerial CV, which is why the Portadown board have turned to him in an attempt to move them up the table.

His first task after taking over Drogheda United was to save the club from relegation and that is the job he has been asked to do at Portadown.

Doolin’s period in charge of Drogheda United would turn out to he the most successful of his career, leading the club to its first ever FAI Cup in 2005 and a first league title in 2007 as well as lifting the Setanta Sports Cup twice in between.

With Cork City he finished third in the League of Ireland in 2009 and then spent six years in charge of the Republic of Ireland under-19 team.

Most recently he spent four months as manager of Athlone Town at the end of last season, falling just short of taking them into a play-off position in the League of Ireland’s second tier.

He left that role after declining an opportunity to stay with the club for the 2022 season.

Doolin was a hugely popular player during two spells at Portadown.

He first joined the club in the summer of 1990 in a £20,000 deal from Derry City, just after the Ports had won their first league title and is revered alongside the rest of the players from that era, who not only went on to retain the league, but went on to defeat Glenavon in the Irish Cup final to bring the trophy to Shamrock Park for the first time and in turn complete an unprecedented double.

That made Doolin the first player to win a double both north and south of the border, having done so with Shamrock Rovers before being part of Derry City’s famous treble-winning team.

He rejoined the Ports near the end of the 1994-95 season, but was unable to help the club to further silverware as they suffered a shock Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Carrick Rangers.

This season Portadown have won just twice in the Premiership – both victories coming away to Warrenpoint Town – and they have yet to win at home in the league in 11 attempts.