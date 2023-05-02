Paul Harbinson leaves Dundela after just six months in charge

Dundela manager Paul Harbinson has left the East Belfast club after just six months at Wilgar Park.

The former Irish League centre back replaced Niall Currie in November after he took charge of Portadown.

Despite several players leaving the Duns during the January transfer window the former Ballyclare Comrades boss secured a fourth-placed finish in the Lough 41 Championship.

Harbinson explained: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to Dundela FC for the opportunity to manage the club this season. This was not a decision taken lightly, largely due to the positive relationships forged during the year. I wish the club every success for the future and will remain an ardent fan.”

In a statement, the club said: “Dundela FC can tonight confirm that due to a change in personal circumstances, Manager Paul Harbinson and his backroom team have tonight left the club.

“Paul came to the club at a difficult time, a time which saw 11 players leave the first team squad, yet he still managed to steer the club to a 4th place finish. This must be recognised and applauded.”