Paul Heatley brace and a superb goal from Seaview hero Jordan Owens the difference as Crusaders sweep aside Cliftonville

Crusaders 3 Cliftonville 0

It may be the season for turkey but it was the man they call ‘Chicken’ who added the trimmings to a Boxing Day stuffing handed out to Cliftonville.

The Reds were hoping to hit the Premiership summit before Larne’s game with a win at Seaview but a hungry and dominant Crusaders side swept to a 3-0 victory.

And it was goalscoring legend Jordan Owens who came off the bench to rifle in a stunning third and kill off hopes of a fightback from the visitors.

The Solitude men had chances in the first half and there was a touch of fortune about the Crues’ opener but the home side ensured they were the pride of north Belfast this festive season.

On 15 minutes, Paul Heatley’s corner deflected into the net off Cliftonville defender Luke Turner.

Heatley doubled the home side’s lead and Owens produced a magical strike worthy of the occasion.

“I felt we were strong throughout the game and a 3-5-2 formation, which we hadn’t used this season, worked really well against them,” said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

“We got the ball into the right areas and put the under immense pressure. We hurried them and they crumbled a bit. We had too much power for them and could have scored more in the second half as they offered little.

“It was a real big performance from us and something we need to keep working hard on.

“I’m very pleased with the high level of performance and a big three points against a good side.”

Gary Thompson pulled his back in the warm up session and was replaced by Declan Caddell before the start while Odhran Casey came in for Rory Hale in the Reds’ starting line-up.

It was a lively and entertaining start with Jonny Tuffey blocking Joe Gormley’s drive and Josh Robinson prevented Kris Lowe from pouncing on the rebound.

On 11 minutes Adam Lecky met a Jordan Forsythe cross but his two attempts found Nathan Garside and then the crossbar.

The Crues did take the lead in the 15th minute and when Heatley’s corner struck Luke Turner’s back and dropped into the net.

The visitors sprung into life and Gormley’s effort was superbly palmed away by Tuffey with Ronan Hale unable to convert the rebound.

Gormley looked in the mood and his angled drive whistled past the upright on the half hour.

But the Crues weathered that storm and doubled their lead in the 36th minute.

Heatley connected with O’Rourke’s low cross and managed to divert the ball past Garside.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin sent on Rory Hale, Ronan Doherty and Levi Ives in an attempt to introduce fresh energy and invention but it was the Crues who almost stretched their lead when Heatley’s lofted effort went over the top.

The Reds were looking for a goal to spark a nervy finish and Heatley almost diverted the ball into his own net.

But it was the hosts who settled the contest in sensational style. After a slick move involving Jordan Forsythe and Dean Ebbe, substitute Owens curled home a stunning strike from 22 yards.

McLaughlin reflected: “The game is based on taking your chances and we had brilliant opportunities to take the lead or draw level,” he said. “It could have been a completely different game but after to those missed chances we were a bit shell-shocked to be 2-0 down at half-time. You know what Crusaders’ strengths are and we dealt with it for the majority of the game but they were soft goals to concede and we were also wasteful in front of goal.

“We don’t have any complaints in terms of personnel, Odhran Casey came in and did very well but we missed opportunities and that hurt us.”

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Robinson, Lowry, Lecky, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Winchester (Owens 80), Caddell (Ebbe 74), Heatley. Subs not used: Murphy, Steele, McMurray.

Cliftonville: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher (Ryan Currran 76), McDonagh (Ives 50), Lowe (Rory Hale 50), Gormley, Casey (Doherty 50), Turner (Chris Curran 64), Ronan Hale, Coates, Moore. Subs not used: Donnelly, Robinson.

Referee: Lee Tavinder.

Man of match: Jarlath O’Rourke

Match rating: 7/10.