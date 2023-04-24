Paul Heatley hails Crusaders’ never-say-die attitude in gung-ho north Belfast derby thriller

Danske Bank Premiership Cliftonville 3 Crusaders 3

Paul Heatley had the first and last say as Cliftonville and Crusaders served up another north Belfast derby cracker.

After nodding the away side in front after just 35 seconds, the 35-year-old then rescued a point with an injury-time finish after the game had exploded into a second-half goal frenzy.

After Hale brothers Rory and Ronan pounced to put Cliftonville ahead, Jarlath O’Rourke made it 2-2 with a rasping strike from distance before Joe Gormley lashed the Reds back in front with the game’s fourth goal in just 13 minutes.

Heatley converted from close range to settle the issue at the finish but, as pleased as he was to earn his side a point, he took particular satisfaction at finally getting his angles right with the early header that had opened the scoring.

“In recent weeks, I’ve had the chances with the same type of ball,” he smiled.

“I’ve been a wee bit disappointed in myself not pulling it off but it’s just one of those things — I just happened to run in the perfect wee line and found a sneaky wee way over the corner.”

He added: “I think it was a blind header!

“It’s one of them ones where I just found myself with a wee pocket of space and, when you’d already had a wee peripheral glance at where the back post was, you’re just looking to guide it towards there because you know if no one touches it, it can find its way in but hopefully someone’s coming in at the back post to get the goal. Luckily for myself, no one touched it and I’ll take it!”

On how a relatively low key encounter suddenly sparked into at times chaotic entertainment, Heatley said: “The boys were talking about it after the game and we’ll probably be laughing about it when we’re reflecting on things and how it went.

“From the first minute of the second-half, it was like something you haven’t seen in a long time. It was gung-ho like a game of tennis with chance after chance. We were really poor, conceding two goals in about four minutes, but we showed character and strength, managed to get back into it with that never-say-die attitude which Crusaders obviously have instilled into us and it was really good to get the draw rather than defeat

“Cliftonville were obviously full on at it as well which would have made it a great spectacle for the neutral and I’m sure we’ll enjoy the wee highlights looking back at it, but it’s a wee bit disappointing we didn’t get the three points because we do want to finish as high as we can in the League.

“You can’t take the Irish Cup for granted and put all your eggs in one basket, you just want to make sure that you finish as high up the table as possible just in case you do go into the play-offs.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Gallagher, C Curran (McDonagh 72), Rory Hale, Lowe, Gormley (Parkhouse 74), Casey, Turner, Ronan Hale, Coates, Moore. Unused subs:G Doherty, Ives, Addis, R Curran, R Doherty.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Hegarty, Weir (Ebbe 63), Caddell, O’Rourke, Owens (Lecky 63), Winchester, Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke. Unused subs: Murphy, Stewart, Boyd, Barr, Quinn.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Jonny Tuffey

Match Rating: 9/10