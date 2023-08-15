Paul Heatley helps Crusaders to win over Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

He may be 36 but Paul Heatley has lost none of his threat in front of goal – or his value to Crusaders.

The veteran forward scored the opening goal as the Crues made it two wins from two in the Sports Direct Premiership against Dungannon at Seaview last night.

After a scoreless first half, it was Heatley’s close range finish that gave the Crues the vital breakthrough against a stubborn Swifts side.

Adam Lecky added the second with a clumsy finish soon afterwards to secure the points.

Dungannon had chances, with Joe Moore and Kealan Dillon working Jonny Tuffey.

However, it was another night of frustration for Rodney McAree’s side at a ground where they have not won since May 2010.

Heatley had the best chance of a scoreless first half, which came right at the end of a flat 45 minutes.

A cross picked out the forward in space, but his header was aimed straight at Declan Dunne. The goalkeeper parried the effort up, then reacted well to push the dropping ball away.

Otherwise there had been a severe lack of chances, and it took until the 23rd minute for any sort of goalmouth action.

Billy-Joe Burns played Ben Kennedy into space on the right and his cross was palmed away from under the bar by Dunne.

Kennedy had the ball in the net in the 30th minute, but it was ruled out for an apparent hand ball.

Dungannon’s only real chance of the half came a minute later.

Dillon picked the ball up 30 yards from goal and, spotting Tuffey creeping off his line, tried to lob him, but the goalkeeper got back to tip it over.

However, a good half from the Swifts was all undone within a minute of the restart, as Crusaders forced the breakthrough,

A cross from Kennedy picked out Philip Lowry and his header back across goal fell perfectly for Heatley, using all that experience to time his run perfectly and fire home.

Dungannon went close when Andy Whiteside found the dangerous Moore in space, but his low drive was easily blocked by Tuffey.

But a second for the Crues in the 57th minute made the points safe.

The Swifts failed to deal with Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross to the back post, as Adam Glenny’s clearance spun up and dropped for Lecky, who bundled it home.

Dungannon almost pulled a goal back through Ben Gallagher. It followed good play from Moore, who twisted and turned and drove into the box. His cross was knocked on by sub Ethan Devine for Gallagher, but Jarlath O’Rourke blocked.

Moore tested the goalkeeper with a free-kick from the edge of the box then, in injury time, Dillon’s effort from distance was tipped over.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Weir, 74), Larmour, McKeown, Callacher, O’Rourke, Lowry, Kennedy, Forsythe, Heatley (Clarke, 74), Lecky (Owens, 74)

Subs not used: Williamson, Teelan, Winchester, Anderson

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, C McGinty, J Scott, Glenny (Devine, 58), Whiteside (Hutchinson, 58, Harpur, 72), S Scott, Dillon, Moore, Gallagher (Galvin, 82), Lusty (Owens, 58)

Subs not used: Hegarty, Morgan

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Rory McKeown

Match rating: 6/10