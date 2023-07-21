Paul Heatley seals famous European victory for inspired Crusaders

Crusaders 1 Hako 0 (Agg 3-2)

Little Paul Heatley blasted Crusaders into dreamland by hitting a priceless winning goal in the UEFA Conference League first round, second leg clash against FC Haka at a bouncing Seaview.

It was another glorious European chapter for manager Stephen Baxter and his team.

The Crues appeared to have done the most difficult part of the equation by gobbling up a 2-2 from the first leg in Finland last week.

After that excellent result, Baxter warned his players the job was only half done and insisted complacency wouldn’t be an issue. So, it was hardly surprising he nominated the same starting eleven that went into battle seven days earlier.

Again, they carried out their game plan superbly well in front of a bumper Shore Road crowd.

The reward for the Crues is a second-round home game against crack Norwegian side Rosenborg – plus the club will pocket an extra £200,000.

After Larne agonisingly succumbed to Finnish opponents 24 hour earlier when they were nudged out of the Champions League by HJK Helsinki, the Crues were in no mood to let it happen again.

Haka have had a horrible opening to their domestic League campaign, having won only two of their 15 games so far, leaving them second bottom in the table – the ruthless Crues piled on the agony.

They fully deserved the ovation that got at the finish, the fans chanting ‘standing up for the hatchet men’.

It was always going to be a tight, tense affair. Following the early bout of sparring, the Crues had the first sniff at goal on seven minutes. Ben Kennedy’s corner kick fell to Billy Joe Burns, whose shot was bravely charged down by defender Anthony Herbert.

The visitors were then awarded a free kick in a dangerous position after Jordan Forsythe had hauled down Juan Lescano, but goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey expertly left his line to pluck Oliver Whyte’s free kick out of the night sky.

Then, it was the Crues’ turn to try their luck from a set piece on 18 minutes. Ross Clarke was flattened by a crude challenge from Ryan Mahuta. Clarke dusted himself down to take the free kick only for giant striker Adam Lecky to flick wide with his head.

Crusaders were growing in confidence and began picking holes in the Haka defence. Clarke forced goalkeeper Aatu Hakala into action for the first time on the half our, although was ambitious attempt by the winger from an almost impossible angle.

The Crues had their first fright of the night five minutes prior to the interval. In a lightning raid on the left, Mahuta whipped in a great cross, which was flicked on by Whyte to Logan Rogerson, whose volley was brilliantly charged down by Jarlath O’Rourke.

Baxter’s team reappeared for the second half with all guns blazing and Forsythe was right out of luck on 47 minutes. Burns’ deep cross was cleared by Herbert to the midfielder on the edge of the box, but he fizzed his shot inches wide of the target.

And, they almost achieved the breakthrough they craved on 52 minutes. Lecky combined with Paul Heatley to create the chance for Philip Lowry, who managed to flick the ball past goalkeeper Hakala only for Herbert to get back on scuff the ball off the line.

They came even closer five minutes later. Clarke’s cross from the right was cleared by defender Niklas Friberg to Heatly, who couldn’t believe his luck when his first time shot ricocheted off the base of the post.

But Haka were always a threat on the break. Danger man Stavros Zarokoastas punched the ground in frustration when he could only balloon a cross from Rogerson on to the Shore Road before Lescano forced Tuffey into a save at the base of his post.

The ground erupted on 73 minutes when Heatley struck gold for the home team.

It’s a goal that will give Herbert nightmares because he had his pocket picked the the live wire striker and, after a 20-yard dash, he superbly flashed the ball into the bottom corner, well away from Hakala.

There was still time for Haka to create one big chance right at the end when Zarokostas sent in a bullet header only for Tuffey to produce a wonder save.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe, Larmour, O’Rourke, Burns (Winchester 65), Clarke (Weir 84), Heatley, B Kennedy, McKeown, Lowry, Lecky (Owens 65).

Unused subs: Williamson, Kerr, Callacher, Teelan, M Kennedy, Robinson, Boyd, Anderson.

FC HAKA: Hakala, Friberg, Herbert (Malundama 77), Auvinen, Mahuta (Fofana 83), Whyte (Ndiaye 85), Sihvonen, Purme, Rogerson (Bah-Traore 77), Lescano, Zarokostas.

Unused subs: Lopola, Siira, Laaksonen.

Referee: Jan Petrik (Czech Republic).

Man of the match: Rory McKeown.

Match rating: 8/10.