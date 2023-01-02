Paul Kee keeps it in the family and signs his son as Harland & Wolff Welders look upwards

Lough 41 Championship

Paul Kee with his son Joshua who has joined him at H&W Welders

Harland and Wolff Welders manager Paul Kee has recruited his son Joshua for the rest of the Lough 41 Championship campaign.

The attacking midfielder starred in Maiden City’s Craig Memorial Cup Final victory on Boxing Day, when he scored in the Londonderry club’s 2-0 win over Moyola Park.

Kee senior now hopes his 19 year-old son can help his team climb the Championship table in 2023. Today, the Welders kick-start the new year with a home game against league leaders Loughgall.

Kee said: “Loughgall were first class against Annagh on Boxing Day. They’re the best team in the league — they deserve to be where they are in the table.

“For us to beat them, we have to play to the best of our ability and perhaps they have to have an off day. But we showed in the second-half against Dundela what we are capable of.

“Even when we were losing I didn’t feel we were playing that badly. We had to work at things and change a few things. We’ve brought in some young players from the Under 20s like Jack Kinner and Kyle Flynn and we’re trying to sign young players.

“I’ve signed my young lad, Joshua. He is a number 10 and is a little different from what we have at the club. He has some experience across the water at Chesterfield and has done well for Maiden City in the NI Intermediate League.”

Kee has also signed Daylen Farren from Derry City and ex-Institute defender James McClay while goalkeeper Mike Argyrides joins on loan from Glentoran.

Elsewhere at 3pm today, second placed Annagh United host Ballinamallard United and Ballyclare Comrades – who signed Cillian Gilmour from Knockbreda – travel to Warrenpoint Town. Tomorrow night, Newington play Knockbreda at Solitude.

On Saturday, Ards drew 1-1 with Dundela while Dergview beat Institute 2-1 on Friday night.