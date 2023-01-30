Paul McAreavey hails Gary Hamilton’s know-how in Glenavon rescue act at Carrick Rangers

When Gary Hamilton came off the bench against Cliftonville last Tuesday night for his first appearance on the pitch since October 2020, it was too late to affect the result. But, four days on, even at the age of 42, the former ace marksman proved he can still make a difference.

On Saturday, there were seven minutes left and Glenavon, struggling for numbers, were making no headway against a Carrick Rangers side who were deservedly a goal to the good.

Five minutes later, Hamilton was in the thick of it, had two efforts cleared off the line in a hectic goalmouth scramble and when the ball came back to Danny Wallace, the defender poked home to rescue a point.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance from the team,” said coach Paul McAreavey. “When they went down to 10 men (after just nine minutes, with Kyle Cherry’s dismissal) we seemed to fold and went backwards instead of thriving with the extra man.

“We didn’t get the ball out wide or stretch them, we were hitting long balls and they won the first and second balls. But on comes the manager and he showed the quality he always has, the calmness, the experience and gets us that result, so nothing but credit to Gary Hamilton today.”

In the opposite corner, Carrick boss Stuart King was disgusted that his players couldn’t finish the job against opponents also reduced to 10 men after 40 minutes, when Jack Malone was red carded, and Calum Birney’s 70th minute own goal.

“We dominated that game but didn’t take our opportunities,” said King. “It was a massive opportunity for us and we haven’t taken it. Our performance levels were again top drawer but I’ve told the players I want results.”

Carrick: Ross Glendinning, Reece Glendinning, Ervin, Gordon, Forsythe, Cherry, Cushley (Mitchell 78), Tilney, Anderson, Maciulaitis (Surgenor 87), McGuckin. Unused subs:Hogg, Surgenor, Gawne, Kalla, Buchannan-Rolleston, Dupree.

Glenavon: Brown, Kerr, Birney, Doyle (Hamilton 83), Wallace, Baird (O’Connor 59), Garrett, Malone, Snoddy (Doran 68), Prendergast, Campbell. Unused subs:Norton, Lynch, Matthews, Corr.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of match: Nedas Maciulaitis

Match rating: 5/10