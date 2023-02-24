Paul McElroy’s hat-trick breathes life into Portadown’s survival bid

Portadown 3 Dungannon Swifts 1

After looking doomed to relegation just a few weeks ago Portadown breathed real life into their battle to beat the drop with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts to close within eight points of their basement rivals.

With a match in hand and momentum going their way – the Ports have now collected seven points in four games – the belief at Shamrock Park is that they can pull off what not long ago was impossible.

To make matter worse for the Swifts it was one of their ex players, Paul McElroy, who hit a hat-trick for the Ports – although he could have done hat in the first quarter of the game.

The Ports took only four minutes to take the game by the scruff of the neck with McElroy’s first goal at the end of a slick move.

Cahir Friel pulled the ball back to Lee Chapman from deep on the left and after taking one touch to control McElroy hit a shot on the turn from 15 yards that appeared to take a touch off Cahir McGinty on its way into the net.

That sparked a period of dominance that could – and probably should – have seen the Ports out of sight with less than half an hour played, with McElroy the tormentor in chief.

He hit the post just two minutes after the goal following Friel’s drive forward and a low ball into the box from Eoghan McCawl

Stephen Teggart had a shot inside the box that hit a defender when he looked sure to score and twice McElroy just failed to connect properly with deliveries into the box, first from a free kick and then when Teggart played a low cross.

Dungannon recovered from that and started to have more of the play in the Portadown half, without though creating any real openings – Michael O’Connor’s effort finishing just off target after he’d tried an audacious chip from distance when Ports goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny had cleared the ball straight to his feet being the best of their opportunities.

It was at the start of the second half though that the Swifts really showed their threat.

Within three minutes of the restart O’Connor produced a shot from distance that Mastny held superbly on the stretch and Rhyss Campbell somehow diverted the ball across the face of goal and wide as he met a left-wing cross.

They didn’t have to wait much longer to make the breakthrough, finally levelling on 57 minutes. Campbell let the ball run across his body from a throw in and pulled the ball back from the byline across the box for McGee to race in and slot the ball into an almost empty net.

Portadown rose again instantly and rather than that goal be a setback they regained the lead within five minutes with a special finish from McElroy.

Mark Russell sent the ball forward from left back, McElroy met it 12 yards out and produced a great first-time finish just inside Dunne’s near post.

Portadown then thought they had a golden chance to extend their lead when Lee Upton was tripped by Dunne inside the six-yard box, only for referee Lee Tavinder to overturn his penalty decision and instead award an offside against the Ports defender.

Tavinder was pointing to the spot with three minutes to go as McElroy completed his treble after he had been fouled by Caolin Coyle, securing the match ball as he sent Dunne the wrong way with his finish.

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Rodgers, Upton, McKeown, Chapman, Wilson (Balde 30 mins, Stedman 55 mins), McCawl, Russell, Teggart, McElroy, Frie (O'Sullivan 76 mins)l. Unused subs: Barr, Jordan, Igiehon, Walker.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Animasahun (Curry 46 mins), Bruna (Coyle 42 mins), Ruddy, Knowles, McGinty (McCready 83 mins), Campbell (Moore 83 mins), McGee, Walsh (Mayse 68 mins), Jenkins, O’Connor. Unused subs: Nelson, Smith.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon).

Man of the match: Paul McElroy

Match rating: 8/10