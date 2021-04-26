Paul Millar questions 'sporting integrity' of staggering pre-split kick-off times as Glentoran assistant insists league is 'Linfield's to lose'

Glentoran 3 Larne 2

Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar believes the final round of fixtures before the 'split' shouldn't have had staggered kick-off times.

With the Glens - and Coleraine - in hot pursuit of Danske Bank Premiership table-topping Linfield, Millar insists 'sporting integrity' was brought into question when his team were ordered to play on Friday night against Larne.

Four fixtures then kicked off at 3pm on Saturday, before Linfield travelled to face Glenavon at Mourneview Park later that night.

"It wasn't only the teams at the top of the table were affected, but it was clubs pushing to nail down a top-six place, which guarantees a European play-off slot," said Milar.

"I was really surprised that the Glenavon-Linfield game was put back to Saturday night, and nothing was said about it - talk about sporting integrity?

"In theory this was the last weekend of the season, with every team having played 32 games. Depending on results, teams can react differently.

"Now, two different leagues are formed (for the last five fixtures), which is the start of a mini-season.

"There was a lot riding on the results, not only at the top, but teams who are fighting desperately for a top six place.

"With so much at stake, I'm surprised all the games didn't start at the same time. What about Ballymena United, who were hoping for the top six? What about Glenavon?"

Millar's boys did pass their opening test with flying colours at the Oval on Friday night - they have now cut Linfield's lead to seven points.

It took a freak own goal by Larne's Fuad Sule to gift them the win. Rhys Marshall and Jay Donnelly were on the mark for the Glens, with Mark Randall and Tomas Cosgrove replying for the visitors.

"We've probably made it interesting by staying in the slipstream, but it's still Linfield's (title) to lose," added Millar.

"They deserve to be where they are because they have been the most consistent team.

"The league table doesn't lie, but there is still a lot of football to be played and teams are still fighting for second and third place - the whole thing is still alive.

"You want to get automatic European qualification for all the hard work that is put in over the season. We also have the Irish Cup to defend, so there is still a lot of football to be played."

Millar reckons the Glens are hitting the right gears at the right time.

He added: "We've had a difficult run over the last few weeks, two really difficult games against Coleraine then we had a great win at Cliftonville on Tuesday night before the crucial victory over Larne.

"So, in that context, we've had four really tough, tough games and we've come out of those unbeaten, so we have to be pleased.

"I think it showed the character we have in this team to come back and win the game after going down 2-1 against a really good and competitive Larne side..

"It was impossible for us to go into first place, so our target was second place going into the split.

"This league is so difficult I really can't see any team winning all of their last five games."

