'Paul O'Neill deserves the headlines': Cliftonville boss salutes recruits as six signings start draw with Coleraine

Most of Cliftonville's starting line-up in their 2-2 draw at Coleraine on Tuesday evening only signed for the club last month.

Six of their January recruits were given the nod to start at the Showgrounds with the seventh, Eoin Teggart, brought on as a substitute.

Goalkeeper Aaron McCarey continued in nets, with Rory Hale and Kris Lowe retaining their places and joined by debutants Daniel Kearns, Barry Coffey and Paul O'Neill.

It was O'Neill's deadline day signature that had caused the greatest stir as the Northern Ireland Under 21 international arrived at Solitude from Glentoran, along with supplementary cash, in exchange for Conor McMenamin.

A section of the Glentoran support were less than impressed with the club's decision to sanction O'Neill's departure and his goal-scoring debut for his new club will have done little to dampen those feelings. He slotted home an 83rd minute leveller to seal the draw after Hale had opened the scoring early on only for Coleraine to turn the game on its head.

For manager Paddy McLaughlin, the impact of his raft of recruits has been very pleasing already and he is predicting a bright future for his new-look side.

“Paul O’Neill deserves to get the headlines because he’s got an assist and a goal on his debut and he led the line brilliantly, but you look at the performance of Rory Hale, Daniel Kearns and how good was Barry Coffey? Kris Lowe, I don’t think he knows what a bad performance is," he told the Cliftonville club website.

“But it’s not just the new signings; everybody played their part in a good performance. Teams don’t go to Coleraine and dominate the ball the way we did, especially in the second-half, so if that’s a sign of things to come then I think our fans will be very excited for the future.

"When you look at the run Coleraine have been on and how difficult it is to get anything at The Showgrounds, it’s not a bad point at all. We do feel we could have won it and got all three but we’ll not complain about one.

“We had a lot of new players in the squad and sometimes you never know what way that’s going to go but everybody did well – and not just the new signings, everybody."

Next up for O'Neill is a mouth-watering return to his former club Glentoran on Saturday afternoon.