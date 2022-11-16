Paul O’Neill gets the ball rolling to help Larne into third consecutive Co Antrim Shield Final

Co Antrim Shield

Paul O’Neill is mobbed after opening the scoring for Larne

Larne reached their third Toals County Antrim Shield Final in three seasons with an impressive second-half display against Championship club Dundela.

Strikes from Paul O’Neill, Lee Bonis and Daniel Kearns found the net as the Invermen claimed a 3-0 victory over Paul Harbinson’s men at a packed Wilgar Park.

The routine win means the holders will face Linfield — who beat Big Two rivals Glentoran 2-1 last night — in January’s showpiece in a repeat of last year’s decider, with Seaview the most likely venue for the occasion.

Tiernan Lynch made 10 changes from the team that dismissed Portadown 5-0 in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday, with only O’Neill retaining his place in the starting line-up.

It was a calculated risk from Lynch — with one eye on Friday’s Premiership clash with Dungannon Swifts— which eventually paid dividends, with many of his stars afforded a bit of extra rest.

While the name Dundela conjures up an image of underdogs and Cup shocks dating back to their victorious Irish Cup campaign of 1955, their teamsheet was sprinkled with Premiership experience.

The back three of ex-Cliftonville League title winner Jaimie McGovern, Glentoran Irish Cup winner Jay Magee and former Ballymena United ace Chrissy Rodgers is one of the most decorated defences in the whole country.

However, it was one of the veteran trio that opened the door for Larne in the 14th minute of the game.

McGovern’s woefully underhit back pass put teenager Matthew Lusty through on goal. He nipped round Duns keeper Neil Shields only to run out of time and space, as Magee closed the angle.

Dundela had their first shot on target in the 17th minute when highly-rated forward Eamon Fyfe unleashed a powerful 25 yard free-kick, but Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson pushed the shot clear.

Larne produced a fine piece of passing play in the 36th minute, which saw Dylan Sloan get to the byline. His dangerous ball across goal squirmed under Shields, but no Larne forward was there to tap home and the Duns cleared the danger.

Larne finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute. Fleet-footed Sloan produced some silky skills on the left flank before clipping a sublime cross into the area. O’Neill outjumped the Duns defence to send a looping header over the advancing Shields and into the net.

It proved to be O’Neill’s last touch as he was replaced by Bonis, who took just six minutes to score a goal of his own.

Bonis fired a 25-yard free-kick into the bottom corner. The thunderbolt from the League’s most in-form forward killed the tie as a contest.

At the other end, sub Rhys Annett and ex-Larne man Benny Igiehon forced Ferguson into fine saves.

Larne put the icing on the cake four minutes from time with a lightning-quick counter-attack that concluded when Leroy Millar unselfishly squared the ball for Kearns.

Larne now have the chance to become the first team to win the Shield three seasons in a row since David Jeffrey’s Linfield claimed a trio of triumphs between 2004 and 2006.

Dundela: Shields, Chapman (McMaster 65), Magee, Rodgers, McGovern (McKay 65), Dinu, Kane, McCawl, Dobbin (Faulkner 76), Fyfe (Annett 76), Igiehon (Fearon 86) Subs not used: Cairns, Shaw Larne: Ferguson, Kelly, Watson, Scott, Gordon, Sloan, Hutchinson (Cosgrove 72) Gordon, Kearns, Lusty (Millar 78), O’Neill (Bonis 57) Subs not used: McIntyre, Randall, Doherty, Donnelly Referee: Steven Gregg

Man of the match: Paul O’Neill