'Paul O'Neill has potential to achieve anything he wants': Cliftonville signing hailed by new team-mate Jamie Harney

Reds defender is already impressed by new January arrival

Early impact: Paul O’Neill marked his Cliftonville debut with a late goal as the Reds salvaged a 2-2 draw at Coleraine

Defender Jamie Harney believes Cliftonville's new signing Paul O'Neill will have the cross-channel scouts flocking to Solitude.

The 21-year-old moved across town from Glentoran in a transfer deadline day deal that took Conor McMenamin in the opposite direction.

O'Neill made a sensational midweek debut, helping Paddy McLaughlin's Reds pocket a point from their visit to Coleraine by creating the opening goal for Rory Hale before bagging a late equaliser.

In contrast, McMenamin had little to celebrate as Glentoran were beaten by Crusaders at Seaview, even though Mick McDermott's boys dominated possession for most of the second half.

O'Neill will be back in familiar surrounding today when the Reds make the journey to east Belfast for a Danske Bank Premiership showdown with their Belfast rivals.

"It was quite a coup by Paddy," said Harney. "I think Paul will be a massive hit at Cliftonville, he's at the right club to progress. He has the potential to take him anywhere and achieve anything he wants.

"Paul is currently the country's Young Player of the Year and I know Paddy and the backroom staff can develop him even more.

"He had a great debut, scoring and having an assist in his first game at Coleraine. Paul has bags of talent and a good attitude."

O'Neill was one of a posse of transfer window signings by McLaughlin. He also splashed the cash to snap up Daniel Kearns, Eoin Teggart, Kris Lowe and Barry Coffey, while Aaron Carey and Rory Hale arrived in early January.

"I wouldn't like to be paying Paddy (McLaughlin) or Gerard Lawlor's telephone bill for the month," laughed Harney. "We made some brilliant signings, but Paul was probably the biggest of the lot. I thought that was an incredible piece of business.

"We knew there was interest in Conor (McMenamin). He's a brilliant player and a great lad, I can't speak highly enough of him, but when we heard the deal with Paul was in place at Glentoran, I was surprised."

Harney will be focusing on another striker in today's clash at The Oval - his best mate, Glentoran hitman Robbie McDaid.

"Glentoran have got game winners in their side, particularly Robbie McDaid, who is their main goal threat. He is one of my best mates and he is really hitting top form," he said.

"I'll be making sure I keep tabs on him over the 90 minutes. Robbie is a quality player.

"It's a massive game for both clubs. Every match against the Glens, whether it be at The Oval or Solitude, is always a big test.

"I suppose the transfers of Paul and Conor will heap on a little bit of extra spice. We must focus on our job and stick to what we do best.

"Glentoran have a fantastic squad of players and they will be looking to try and get back on track after some disappointing results. They will be smarting from their midweek defeat by Crusaders, so they will be right up for it.

"They brought in a lot of players over the summer and Mick McDermott was again active last month. They have signed players of such high quality, I know a lot of them personally and I know what they are capable of.

"It would be fair to say their results are not a fair reflection on the quality they possess as a group.

"I'm sure after the transition period they will not be far away from clicking. We have to make sure it doesn't happen against us."