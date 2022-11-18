Paul O’Neill is at the double as Larne extend lead at Premiership summit after digging deep to beat Dungannon Swifts

Larne 2 Dungannon Swifts 1

Paul O’Neill celebrates hitting his second of the night for Larne

Larne survived a scare as they came from behind to beat Dungannon Swifts 2-1 to move six points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Ryan Mayse took advantage of a defensive slip to fire the Swifts ahead from 40 yards at the end of the first half.

However, Larne hit back in the second half with two goals from Paul O’Neill as they ground out the victory which moved them clear of the chasing pack ahead of the weekend fixtures.

The game started like one which wouldn’t be short of goalmouth action and it was the Swifts who could have gone in front after just four minutes.

Rhyss Campbell cut through the Larne defence and clipped the outside of the post, with keeper Jack McIntyre stranded.

Larne responded well with Leroy Millar and Lee Bonis combining before the latter drew a good save out of Declan Dunne.

Dungannon continued to look dangerous in the opening exchanges and were frustrated they didn’t take the lead with 13 minutes gone. James Knowles swung in a dangerous free-kick from the right and Caolan Marron was denied by a good save.

After a lively start, the game turned a little bit scrappy. O’Neill failed to get a telling touch on a sumptuous Mark Randall cross and Ben Doherty curled wide.

Larne began to get into their groove more as the half wore on and O’Neill came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock nine minutes from the break, but steered his header just wide.

Five minutes before the break, Millar got in behind the Swifts defence but his low shot was well saved by Dunne.

Against the run of play, Dungannon took the lead with a minute of the half remaining.

After a long ball over the top, Larne goalkeeper McIntyre raced out of his box. He attempted to control the ball, only to be robbed by Michael O’Connor, with the ball dropping to Mayse, who finished from all of 40 yards.

Larne began the second half with purpose and were level within five minutes.

From a good move down the left, Bonis pulled the ball back to Millar, with his shot saved by Dunne. O’Neill was on hand to slam home the rebound.

O’Neill should have had his second 10 minutes later, but he shot at the legs of former Cliftonville team-mate Dunne.

With eight minutes left, a piece of brilliance from Doherty helped to spark the home side. The former Coleraine man turned on the pace to race down the left and showed great composure once inside the box to slide the ball across the face of goal for O’Neill to tap Larne into the lead.

Doherty almost got on the scoresheet himself four minutes later, but was denied by Dunne.

LARNE: McIntyre, Want, Randall (Sule 87), O’Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove.

Subs not used: Ferguson, Kelly, Kearns, Scott, Hughes, Sloan

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott (Walsh 88), Marron, Knowles, Mayse (Cushnie 88), McCready (Gallagher 88), O’Connor, Campbell, Barr (Bruna 88), McGee (McGinty 57), Animasahun.

Subs not used: Groogan, Breen

Referee: Ben McMaster

Man of the match: Paul O’Neill

Match rating: 7/10