Paul O'Neill makes instant impact with late equaliser on Cliftonville debut

Cliftonville 2-2 Coleraine

Paul O'Neill scored for Cliftonville just two days after his dramatic deadline day move from Glentoran.

Cliftonville new boy Paul O'Neill had a debut to remember as he hit an 83rd-minute goal to salvage a point for the Reds at The Showgrounds.

The north Belfast side opened the scoring on six minutes through another January recruit as Ronan Hale delightfully lobbed Gareth Deane from O'Neill's flick-on.

However, Coleraine - who had won their previous six fixtures heading into the contest - turned the game on its head as Aaron Traynor poked home an equaliser before James McLaughlin steered Oran Kearney's men into the lead on 41 minutes.

Just when it looked like Coleraine had done enough to claim all three points, they were punished for some slack defending as Daire O'Connor centred the ball for O'Neill to bundle into the net.

The Reds started with six of their seven new January arrivals and two of them combined to break the deadlock on four minutes as O'Neill's flick-on went into the path of Hale, who cleverly lobbed Deane.

In a game played in difficult conditions, the Bannsiders restored parity on 20 minutes when a strong free-kick from Gareth McConaghie was parried by Reds goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, with Traynor on hand to blast home the rebound on his 100th appearance for the club.

In an end-to-end first half, Coleraine midfielder Stephen Lowry robbed Ryan Curran of possession on the centre circle and played the ball out to Jamie Glackin.

The attacker had the vision to pick out Ian Parkhill on the left-hand side and his cross was steered into the back of the net at the front post by James McLaughlin on 41 minutes.

The hosts thought they had stretched their lead in first-half stoppage time when Traynor released Lyndon Kane inside the area but the full-back's effort sailed wide of the far post.

Paddy McLaughlin's visitors made a strong start to the second half and almost equalised within 20 seconds of the restart.

A poor clearance by Kane was pounced upon by O'Neill and the former Glentoran ace fizzed an effort inches wide.

Just after the hour mark, Kearney's men threatened again when Ronan Doherty was dispossessed in his own box by substitute Josh Carson.

The ball landed at the feet of Stewart Nixon but the winger was unable to bend his effort into the top corner.

On 68 minutes, the hosts threatened once more as a fantastic delivery from Glackin met the head of McLaughlin but he couldn't direct his header into the net.

Five minutes later, Coleraine worked the ball well when Nixon and Glackin combined to tee up McLaughlin but his strike from distance was easily collected by McCarey.

The home side were beginning to become frustrated that they couldn't put the game to bed and ensure their seventh consecutive victory as another chance arrived via Nixon but the ex-Carrick Rangers ace failed to stab the ball home from James McLaughlin's cross on 78 minutes.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin brought on some attacking flair in the form of O'Connor, Michael McCrudden and Eoin Teggart in a bid to get something from the game and it proved to be a masterstroke as O'Connor's cross was poked home by O'Neill for a debut goal.

In a frantic finale, both sides created opportunities to bag all three points as Coleraine ace Evan Tweed was alert to clear McCrudden's effort off the line, with O'Neill's rebound clattering off the post.

At the other end, a neat passage of play from Glackin and Parkhill ended with the latter sending an effort off the crossbar with keeper McCarey rooted to the spot.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Canning, Jarvis (Carson 62 mins), Lowry, McLaughlin, McConaghie, Parkhill, Glackin, Traynor, Nixon (Tweed 82 mins).

Subs not used: Gallagher (GK), Bradley, Wilson, Allen, Beverland.

CLIFTONVILLE: McCarey, Breen, Harney, R. Curran (O'Connor 70 mins), Donnelly, Doherty, Hale, Lowe, Kearns (Teggart 59 mins), O'Neill, Coffey (McCrudden 77 mins).

Subs not used: Dunne (GK), Casey, Hyland, O'Brien.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Man of the Match: Paul O'Neill

Match Rating: 8/10