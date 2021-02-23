Paul O'Neill's late strike earns Cliftonville first back-to-back victories in three months as Ballymena beaten

Cliftonville 2-1 Ballymena United

Paul O'Neill celebrates scoring the winner, his third goal since his deadline day transfer from Glentoran.

Both sides had profited from defensive errors to find the net in the first half, with Ryan Curran putting the Reds in front after Jim Ervin’s slip-up before Shay McCartan pounced on a miscued Garry Breen clearance to level matters.

Breen atoned for that mistake in some style, though, when he delivered the inch-perfect cross from which O’Neill converted his 83rd-minute header.

The hosts had made one change to the side that overcame Larne at the weekend, with match-winner Ronan Doherty ruled out by the knock picked up in that contest.

Celtic loanee Barry Coffey came in to replace him, meaning he was up against fellow Parkhead starlet Ben Wylie in the middle of the park, where United welcomed Jude Winchester back.

Winchester was one of three amendments boss David Jeffrey made from Saturday’s luckless defeat to Crusaders; Shay McCartan and Sean Graham also coming in with Paul McElroy, Ryan Waide and the experienced Ross Redman dropping to the bench.

The first serious attempt on goal arrived after 15 minutes when Cliftonville’s Aaron Donnelly fired a free-kick straight through United’s defensive wall but Ross Glendinning did well to get his body behind the strike.

Within minutes, opposite number Aaron McCarey fielded a Joshua Kelly attempt from just outside the box before a James Knowles corner delivery saw Conor Keeley get the better of Breen — illegally, according to the Reds defender — only to skew his header well wide of the mark.

The deadlock was broken just past the half-hour when visiting skipper Ervin’s attempted clearance was charged down by Coffey and, when the ball fell favourably for Ryan Curran, he raced in on goal before coolly slotting in.

Though Ballymena had looked inventive in their build-up play, the Cliftonville backline appeared to be comfortably seeing things out until half-time only for the leveller to come when Breen’s miscue from Trai Hume’s cross teed McCartan up to finish.

There was still time for the Sky Blues to go close again before the interval when Winchester hooked over, while the second period began with Wylie similarly off target from a promising position.

Hume did just enough to deal with things when a low cross from Chris Curran caused havoc in the goalmouth before a superb block from Wylie stopped an O’Neill blast finding the target.

From the resulting corner, however, the hosts won the match. Chris Curran’s delivery was nodded back into the mixer by Breen and, though Ballymena cleared the immediate danger, Breen regained possession on the right and fizzed in a beauty of a cross that presented O’Neill with the simple task of nodding home from close range to seal the points and ensure Cliftonville’s three month wait for successive league wins was finally over.

CLIFTONVILLE: McCarey, Breen, O’Reilly, C Curran, R Curran, Donnelly, Bagnall, Hale (O’Connor 56), Lowe, O’Neill, Coffey (Kearns 77).

Unused subs: Dunne, McCrudden, Foster, Casey, O’Brien.

BALLYMENA: Glendinning, Winchester, Knowles (Waide 61), McCartan, Hume, Ervin, Keeley (Redman 46), Kelly, S Graham, Wylie, McCready (McElroy 76).

Unused subs: D Graham, T Kane, McGrory, Keenan.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Paul O’Neill

Match rating: 6/10