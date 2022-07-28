Paul O’Neill's move to Larne could see him paired with Lee Bonis

Danske Bank Premiership

O’Neill, 22, last night agreed a two year deal with the Inver Park outfit and could make his debut for Tiernan Lynch’s side against his old club Glentoran when the new Danske Bank Premiership season kicks off next month.

After crashing out of the Europa Conference League to St Joseph’s from Gibraltar earlier this month and losing crowd favourites, Davy McDaid and Ronan Hale to Ballymena and Cliftonville respectively, the signing of O’Neill will be greatly welcomed at Inver Park.

It could prove to be an inspired piece of business and manager Tiernan Lynch will hope that hope can form a deadly partnership in attack with Lee Bonis.

O’Neill joined the Reds in January 2021 from Glentoran, whose supporters were disappointed to see one of their brightest young talents depart The Oval.

The striker did not play as much as he would have liked at Cliftonville but sparkled in their League Cup final success over Coleraine last season, coming off the bench to score twice in a memorable triumph.

Larne plan to make more new signings before the season begins and are interested in former Inter Milan youth graduate and ex-Republic youth international defender Ryan Nolan, who is at Northampton, while Scottish clubs have been in touch with the Inver Reds about the possibility of loaning out attacking players.

Meanwhile, Calvin McCurry, has left the Reds to join Ballyclare Comrades on loan.

The 20-year-old striker became the quickest-ever player to score on his Reds debut, nettting seconds after coming off the bench in a September 2019 County Antrim Shield clash with Knockbreda.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury prevented McCurry from playing any part in the 2020/21 campaign, but he enjoyed a solid pre-season with Cliftonville last summer before being loaned to Championship side Ards.

His move to Ballyclare sees him work under the tutelage of Solitude legend Stephen Small.