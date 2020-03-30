Pay cuts as Irish League clubs feel strain of coronavirus pandemic

Crues, Coleraine lead way and others will follow, says concerned Bannsiders chief

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry believes every Irish League club will follow the lead of Crusaders and his own team and place staff on the government's furlough scheme.

Crusaders became the first Irish Premiership outfit to announce that all their employees would be on furlough leave during the Covid-19 pandemic.

McKendry has told the Belfast Telegraph Coleraine will also be using the Coronavirus Job Retention scheme outlined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month which allows employees to stay on the payroll as a furloughed worker and claim up to 80% of their wage up to £2,500 per month.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown and with no games on the horizon and no income for the foreseeable future, Bannsiders chief McKendry feels availing of the government scheme is a sensible action to take not just for his club and the Crues, who have a host of full-time players, but for all involved in the top flight of Northern Ireland football to ease financial worries.

"Crusaders announced their intentions on Monday morning and we will be furloughing our workforce as well," said McKendry.

That 80% could be a lifeline here for a lot of clubs. My own opinion is it would be surprising if any club here didn't avail of it because that is what it is there for Colin McKendry

"I think everyone will. I think that is the consensus of opinion in relation to football people. There is no income at the moment but the outgoings remain 100% and the government scheme is there to assist businesses like the football industry.

"There is a process you have to go through like negotiation with your employees to ensure that they are okay with it.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry

"I think they will be because 80% of your wage is better than 0%."

McKendry continued: "That 80% could be a lifeline here for a lot of clubs. My own opinion is it would be surprising if any club here didn't avail of it because that is what it is there for.

"The government wants everyone to try and get back to normality once this crisis has passed and football is a big part of that so we don't want any clubs ending up in financial difficulties.

We have to ensure that the players, the staff and all who work for the club come back in a good mental state and aren't worrying about finances when right now the most important thing is health, both physically and mentally Colin McKendry

"We want 12 Irish Premiership clubs in business at the end of this. We don't want clubs who can't pay wages and ending up in big trouble. We are all in this together and we have to help each other and we want to come out of the other end of it. I feel the government scheme can help in doing that."

McKendry confirmed that he had spoken with Oran Kearney about the situation, explaining to his manager that the club planned to go "down the route of the furloughed system". The Coleraine chairman added that Kearney and the players appreciated the efforts of the Showgrounds outfit.

"We have to ensure that the players, the staff and all who work for the club come back in a good mental state and aren't worrying about finances when right now the most important thing is health, both physically and mentally," stated McKendry.

Crusaders announced the steps they would be taking on their Facebook page yesterday morning.

A statement read: "Crusaders FC are pleased to inform our members, bond holders, volunteers and supporters that all 60 employees of Crusaders FC have been furloughed in line with government recommendations.

"The action will safeguard the incomes of valued employees in these uncertain times. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as is practically possible in the knowledge that the employees' financial wellbeing is intact during this unforeseen business interruption. We pass on our best wishes to all."

At the weekend it was revealed that Irish League clubs had received solidarity funding from the IFA and finance from NIFL in the form of end-of-year payments for prize money.